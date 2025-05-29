403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump declares conducting phone call with Putin
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he will hold a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, focusing on ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and discussing trade matters. In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed hopes that the talks could lead to a ceasefire and described the upcoming day as potentially "productive."
Following the call with Putin, Trump also intends to speak with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and several NATO leaders.
The Kremlin confirmed preparations for the call, though no further details were provided. The development follows recent talks in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian delegations—their first direct negotiations in about three years. The discussions led to a significant prisoner swap agreement involving 1,000 POWs from each side, with further discussions planned once both parties finalize detailed ceasefire proposals.
In addition, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the Istanbul negotiations. Rubio expressed U.S. support for the progress made, while Lavrov acknowledged America’s constructive role in facilitating the talks and reiterated Russia’s willingness to cooperate further on achieving peace.
Speaking to Fox News earlier, Trump voiced optimism about brokering a peace deal, citing his good relationship with Putin. He also said he is open to meeting the Russian leader once logistics are arranged.
Following the call with Putin, Trump also intends to speak with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and several NATO leaders.
The Kremlin confirmed preparations for the call, though no further details were provided. The development follows recent talks in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian delegations—their first direct negotiations in about three years. The discussions led to a significant prisoner swap agreement involving 1,000 POWs from each side, with further discussions planned once both parties finalize detailed ceasefire proposals.
In addition, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the Istanbul negotiations. Rubio expressed U.S. support for the progress made, while Lavrov acknowledged America’s constructive role in facilitating the talks and reiterated Russia’s willingness to cooperate further on achieving peace.
Speaking to Fox News earlier, Trump voiced optimism about brokering a peace deal, citing his good relationship with Putin. He also said he is open to meeting the Russian leader once logistics are arranged.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment