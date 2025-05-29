Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump declares conducting phone call with Putin

2025-05-29 04:53:51
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he will hold a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, focusing on ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and discussing trade matters. In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed hopes that the talks could lead to a ceasefire and described the upcoming day as potentially "productive."

Following the call with Putin, Trump also intends to speak with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and several NATO leaders.

The Kremlin confirmed preparations for the call, though no further details were provided. The development follows recent talks in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian delegations—their first direct negotiations in about three years. The discussions led to a significant prisoner swap agreement involving 1,000 POWs from each side, with further discussions planned once both parties finalize detailed ceasefire proposals.

In addition, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the Istanbul negotiations. Rubio expressed U.S. support for the progress made, while Lavrov acknowledged America’s constructive role in facilitating the talks and reiterated Russia’s willingness to cooperate further on achieving peace.

Speaking to Fox News earlier, Trump voiced optimism about brokering a peace deal, citing his good relationship with Putin. He also said he is open to meeting the Russian leader once logistics are arranged.

