Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lavrov Confirms Russia-Ukraine Talks Scheduled on June 2

2025-05-29 04:53:32
(MENAFN) A new round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is scheduled to take place on June 2 in Istanbul, Türkiye, according to an announcement made Wednesday by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Leading the Russian team will be Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to President Vladimir Putin. During the meeting, the delegation plans to present Ukraine with a formal draft of a peace agreement, Lavrov stated.

He noted that the Russian side is prepared to offer detailed explanations regarding the contents of the proposal during the discussions. Lavrov emphasized that the document reflects Moscow’s stance on addressing what it considers the fundamental causes of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

This upcoming session follows a previous in-person dialogue held on May 16—the first such meeting since March 2022. Those earlier discussions, also hosted in Istanbul, concluded without reaching a ceasefire deal.

