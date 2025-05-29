403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lavrov Confirms Russia-Ukraine Talks Scheduled on June 2
(MENAFN) A new round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is scheduled to take place on June 2 in Istanbul, Türkiye, according to an announcement made Wednesday by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Leading the Russian team will be Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to President Vladimir Putin. During the meeting, the delegation plans to present Ukraine with a formal draft of a peace agreement, Lavrov stated.
He noted that the Russian side is prepared to offer detailed explanations regarding the contents of the proposal during the discussions. Lavrov emphasized that the document reflects Moscow’s stance on addressing what it considers the fundamental causes of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
This upcoming session follows a previous in-person dialogue held on May 16—the first such meeting since March 2022. Those earlier discussions, also hosted in Istanbul, concluded without reaching a ceasefire deal.
Leading the Russian team will be Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to President Vladimir Putin. During the meeting, the delegation plans to present Ukraine with a formal draft of a peace agreement, Lavrov stated.
He noted that the Russian side is prepared to offer detailed explanations regarding the contents of the proposal during the discussions. Lavrov emphasized that the document reflects Moscow’s stance on addressing what it considers the fundamental causes of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
This upcoming session follows a previous in-person dialogue held on May 16—the first such meeting since March 2022. Those earlier discussions, also hosted in Istanbul, concluded without reaching a ceasefire deal.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
CommentsNo comment