403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Korea Sees Recovery in March Real Wages
(MENAFN) South Korea experienced a recovery in real wages in March, after adjusting for inflation, according to data released Thursday by the labor ministry.
The average monthly nominal wage per worker at companies with at least one full-time employee rose by 3.1 percent year-over-year, reaching 4,136,000 won (approximately 2,990 U.S. dollars). This marks a turnaround from a 5.4 percent drop recorded in February, the Ministry of Employment and Labor reported.
Real wages, which account for inflation, increased by 1.1 percent in March compared to the same month a year earlier. This reversed the 7.3 percent decline seen in February.
Consumer prices have remained close to the Bank of Korea’s inflation target of 2 percent in recent months, with inflation rates recorded at 2.2 percent in January, 2.0 percent in February, and 2.1 percent in March.
Average monthly working hours per employee slightly decreased, falling 0.4 percent to 153.3 hours in March from a year earlier.
Among industries, manufacturing posted the highest monthly working hours at 168.3, followed by the water, sewage, and waste management sector at 167.2 hours.
Meanwhile, the construction industry registered the lowest average working hours in March, at 129.8.
The average monthly nominal wage per worker at companies with at least one full-time employee rose by 3.1 percent year-over-year, reaching 4,136,000 won (approximately 2,990 U.S. dollars). This marks a turnaround from a 5.4 percent drop recorded in February, the Ministry of Employment and Labor reported.
Real wages, which account for inflation, increased by 1.1 percent in March compared to the same month a year earlier. This reversed the 7.3 percent decline seen in February.
Consumer prices have remained close to the Bank of Korea’s inflation target of 2 percent in recent months, with inflation rates recorded at 2.2 percent in January, 2.0 percent in February, and 2.1 percent in March.
Average monthly working hours per employee slightly decreased, falling 0.4 percent to 153.3 hours in March from a year earlier.
Among industries, manufacturing posted the highest monthly working hours at 168.3, followed by the water, sewage, and waste management sector at 167.2 hours.
Meanwhile, the construction industry registered the lowest average working hours in March, at 129.8.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment