Freen Introduces 10Kwh Home Battery With 10,000+ Cycles Built For Irish Homes Investing In Energy Savings

Freen 10 kWh lithium battery for home

Freen Introduces 10kWh Home Battery with 10,000+ Cycles – Built for Irish Homes Investing in Long-Term Energy Savings

ESTONIA, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Freen, a European manufacturer of renewable energy technology, has launched its new 10kWh lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery , designed for Irish homeowners looking to reduce their electricity bills, increase energy independence, and secure reliable backup power. With more than 10,000 certified charge/discharge cycles, this battery delivers one of the lowest costs per cycle on the market - making it a smart long-term investment.Compatible with 48V inverters, solar PV systems, and small wind turbines, the battery is well-suited to Irish homes seeking to make the most of renewable generation and offset rising grid costs.“We designed this battery to offer both performance and economic logic,” said Andrey Khimenkov, CEO of Freen.“Over 10,000 cycles means outstanding long-term value. In many cases, it can even support daily use for 20 to 25 years without significant degradation.”Key Benefits for Irish Households10,000+ charge cyclesSignificantly longer lifespan than standard lithium-ion batteries - fewer replacements needed.Low cost per cycleHigh depth of discharge (95%) means more usable energy from every charge.High power delivery (200A)Supports high-demand appliances like EV chargers, heat pumps, or electric showers.Wide operating range (-20°C to +60°C)Performs reliably in Ireland's changing weather and seasonal extremes.Compatible with 48V systemsEasy to integrate into existing solar PV and hybrid setups.LiFePO4 Battery for Home SpecificationCapacity: 10kWhDepth of Discharge 95%Rated voltage 51.2VOperating Voltage: 46V to 56VMaximum charge/discharge rate: 200ANumber of charge/discharge cycles before 10% capacity decreased: 10000+ timesIngress protection: IP20Operating Temperature Range: -20°C to 60°CDimensions (W x L x H):350 x 600 x 220 mmWeight: 60 kgControl System: Integrated BMS with Temperature MonitoringProduct warranty: 5 yearsBattery Grants and Incentives in IrelandIrish homeowners installing solar and battery storage can benefit from support via:SEAI Solar Electricity GrantHomeowners can claim up to €2,100 for solar PV systems and battery storage combined.VAT reductions and zero-interest financing optionsAvailable through various green energy initiatives and local authorities.Rural supportsAdditional grants for farms and remote homes under SEAI's Community Energy Grant Scheme and through LEADER funding.These supports lower the upfront investment and improve payback time, making energy storage more accessible for Irish families and rural households.Designed for Energy Security and a Changing GridWith increasing energy prices, capacity alerts, and unpredictable grid outages, Irish homeowners are turning to battery storage for added peace of mind. The Freen battery stores solar or wind energy during the day and automatically powers your home during outages or peak-rate hours - helping you save money and stay in control.Pair with Wind or Solar for a Self-Sufficient SetupCombined with Freen's small wind turbines or a rooftop solar array, the 10kWh LiFePO4 battery forms the core of a reliable hybrid energy system. Whether you're in the countryside or preparing for grid price hikes, this setup delivers consistent power with zero emissions and minimal maintenance. You can place orders through the websiteAbout FreenFreen is a European clean energy company specializing in small wind turbines, lithium energy storage systems, and metal manufacturing. Freen's solutions support long-term energy independence and resilience for homes, farms, and off-grid projects across Europe.

Freen

Freen OÜ

+ +372 5374 1754

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.