Freen Introduces 10Kwh Home Battery With 10,000+ Cycles Built For Irish Homes Investing In Energy Savings

Freen Introduces 10kWh Home Battery with 10,000+ Cycles – Built for Irish Homes Investing in Long-Term Energy SavingsESTONIA, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Freen, a European manufacturer of renewable energy technology, has launched its new 10kWh lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery , designed for Irish homeowners looking to reduce their electricity bills, increase energy independence, and secure reliable backup power. With more than 10,000 certified charge/discharge cycles, this battery delivers one of the lowest costs per cycle on the market - making it a smart long-term investment.
Compatible with 48V inverters, solar PV systems, and small wind turbines, the battery is well-suited to Irish homes seeking to make the most of renewable generation and offset rising grid costs.
“We designed this battery to offer both performance and economic logic,” said Andrey Khimenkov, CEO of Freen.“Over 10,000 cycles means outstanding long-term value. In many cases, it can even support daily use for 20 to 25 years without significant degradation.”
Key Benefits for Irish Households
10,000+ charge cycles
Significantly longer lifespan than standard lithium-ion batteries - fewer replacements needed.
Low cost per cycle
High depth of discharge (95%) means more usable energy from every charge.
High power delivery (200A)
Supports high-demand appliances like EV chargers, heat pumps, or electric showers.
Wide operating range (-20°C to +60°C)
Performs reliably in Ireland's changing weather and seasonal extremes.
Compatible with 48V systems
Easy to integrate into existing solar PV and hybrid setups.
LiFePO4 Battery for Home Specification
Capacity: 10kWh
Depth of Discharge 95%
Rated voltage 51.2V
Operating Voltage: 46V to 56V
Maximum charge/discharge rate: 200A
Number of charge/discharge cycles before 10% capacity decreased: 10000+ times
Ingress protection: IP20
Operating Temperature Range: -20°C to 60°C
Dimensions (W x L x H):350 x 600 x 220 mm
Weight: 60 kg
Control System: Integrated BMS with Temperature Monitoring
Product warranty: 5 years
Battery Grants and Incentives in Ireland
Irish homeowners installing solar and battery storage can benefit from support via:
SEAI Solar Electricity Grant
Homeowners can claim up to €2,100 for solar PV systems and battery storage combined.
VAT reductions and zero-interest financing options
Available through various green energy initiatives and local authorities.
Rural supports
Additional grants for farms and remote homes under SEAI's Community Energy Grant Scheme and through LEADER funding.
These supports lower the upfront investment and improve payback time, making energy storage more accessible for Irish families and rural households.
Designed for Energy Security and a Changing Grid
With increasing energy prices, capacity alerts, and unpredictable grid outages, Irish homeowners are turning to battery storage for added peace of mind. The Freen battery stores solar or wind energy during the day and automatically powers your home during outages or peak-rate hours - helping you save money and stay in control.
Pair with Wind or Solar for a Self-Sufficient Setup
Combined with Freen's small wind turbines or a rooftop solar array, the 10kWh LiFePO4 battery forms the core of a reliable hybrid energy system. Whether you're in the countryside or preparing for grid price hikes, this setup delivers consistent power with zero emissions and minimal maintenance. You can place orders through the website
About Freen
Freen is a European clean energy company specializing in small wind turbines, lithium energy storage systems, and metal manufacturing. Freen's solutions support long-term energy independence and resilience for homes, farms, and off-grid projects across Europe.
