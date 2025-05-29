Tharoor Must Admit Mistake, Can't Hide Behind English Terminology: Udit Raj
He stated that the Thiruvananthapuram MP has not only ignored and undermined the Congress party's historic achievements in India's war against terror but also insulted the forces as well as previous Congress governments.
Raj claimed, "Shashi Tharoor stated in Panama that our security forces never crossed the Line of Control or International Border (IB). By making such false statements, you have insulted the forces as well as previous Congress governments."
“In the 1965 war, our forces penetrated deep inside Pakistan to teach it a lesson for its misadventures. In 1971, it was the Prime Minister Indira Gandhi-led government which bifurcated Pakistan into two parts. During Dr Manmohan Singh's government, six surgical strikes were conducted by our forces. You have insulted them all in your eulogy for the Modi government.” Raj said.
“We have no issue with you singing paeans of the Modi government. But, you have no right to insult the Congress party and belittle its historic contributions,” he added.
Further, in a searing jibe, Udit Raj said that the Congress MP can't get away by writing complex English terminology, as everybody understands his intentions and insinuations.
"You have no other option than to regret your ignorance of the achievements during the Congress' rule. You must admit your mistake and express regret,” he said.
In a further warning of sorts, the Dalit leader said that if there were any attempts to paint the Congress in a bad light, party warriors like him won't sit silent and give a befitting reply.
Raj, a bureaucrat-turned-politician, when questioned on possible action against Shashi Tharoor for crossing the line, said it was up to the party high command to take a call on this.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
CommentsNo comment