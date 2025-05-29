403
US Court Blocks Trump's Broad Tariff Measures
(MENAFN) In a significant legal decision, the United States Court of International Trade determined on Wednesday that Leader Donald Trump had exceeded his executive powers when he attempted to enforce broad international tariffs on imports, according to various news outlets.
A panel of three judges unanimously decided to grant a permanent injunction against what became known as Trump’s "Liberation Day" tariffs.
These trade penalties, implemented on April 2, were introduced without the consent of Congress.
Trump had justified the measures under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a law typically reserved for dealing with extraordinary foreign threats.
The tariffs targeted nations including China, Mexico, and Canada, with the administration claiming the goal was to combat the flow of fentanyl into the U.S.
However, the court sided with the plaintiffs’ contention that the IEEPA did not legally authorize the executive branch to impose such tariffs.
Even if it could be interpreted to allow that, the judges stated it "would be an unconstitutional delegation of Congress’s power to impose tariffs."
The court’s ruling effectively blocks Trump’s tariff program, which had included a 30 percent levy on Chinese goods, a 25 percent charge on selected imports from Mexico and Canada, and a 10 percent general tariff on most products entering the United States.
This judgment does not impact other trade duties, such as the 25 percent tariffs on automobiles, auto components, steel, and aluminum, which were enacted under a separate statute—Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act—that Trump invoked specifically for those cases.
The legal action was brought in April by the Liberty Justice Center, a libertarian-oriented legal group.
They represented VOS Selections, a wine distribution firm, along with four other small enterprises.
These businesses argued they had suffered substantial financial harm due to the disputed tariffs.
