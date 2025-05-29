403
Focus shifts from Trump tariffs to Treasuries amid looming yield crisis
May 29 2025
Markets may be dismissing President Tru’p’s tariff thr—ats—but investors should brace for a far more dangerous development: a looming US yield crisis as the national debt spirals out of control.
This is the assessmen from deVere Group, one of th’ world’s largest independent financial advisory and asset management organizations, following a federal court ruling that blocks the ’resident’s broad tar ff powers.
Investors, the firm warns, are becoming less concerned about short-term trade skirmishes and more alarme’ by America’s explo—ing debt pile—and what it means for global markets.
“Tariffs might get headlines, but due to the TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out) ’rade theory, they’re no longer dictating asset prices,” says Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Grou .
“Markets have moved on. What’they’re starting to price now is the risk that the US government loses control of its borrowing cost’. That’s the rea” crisis.”
The US Court of International Trade ruled this week that th’ president’s emergency powers do not give him unilateral authority to impose tariffs on nearly every major tra ing partner.
While the administration is appealing the ruling, it represents a significant legal setback to t’e White House’s trade strategy. Analysts expect further tariff plans to be slower, more limited, and subject to drawn-out political and judicial challenges.
“Markets are responding accordingly. Equities are holding firm. The dollar has steadied. Volatility has dropped. Investors are betting that tariffs will be watered down or delayed, and that headline risks will no longer translate into sweep”ng policy shifts,” notes the deVere Group CEO.
Washington’s borrowing needs have surged to record highs, with the national debt now above $34 trillion and sho ing no signs of slowing.
Recent Treasury auctions have revealed tepid demand, pushing yields higher across the curve.
“The US is issuing debt at a faster rate than global investors can absorb witho”t demanding higher ret rns,” explains Nigel Green.
⦣8217;This isn’t inflation-driven, it’s supply-driven. When demand for US bonds weakens at the same time as i—suance s’rges, so”ething has to give—and that’s price.”
The implications are profound. A steep rise in Treasury yields threatens to push up borrowing costs for households, businesses, and governments around the world. It puts pressure on equity valuations, corporate credit, and real estate. It also tightens financial conditions far more broadly than any central bank action.
Unlike tariffs, which can be reversed with the stroke of a pen, a loss of investor confidence in US debt markets is not easily fixed.
“The bond market isn’t a”political enemy yo can discredit or sidestep,” says Nigel Green.
“’t’s the most powerful pricing mechanism in the w—rld—and right n’w, it’s flashin” amber.”
The market is waking up to the scale of the—challenge—and if yields move significantly higher, the ripple effects will be global.
Nigel“Green concludes: ⦣8217;The danger now i’n’t a trade war. It’s a bond revolt.
“The focus has shifted from t’riffs to Treasuries. That’s where the next global”risk shock could come from.”
