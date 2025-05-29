403
MINT, City Walk: Where speciality coffee meets family fun
(MENAFN- The Restaurant Co) Popular family-friendly restaurant, MINT at City Walk has revealed the launch of its in-house roasted speciality coffee, alongside the recent debut of its brand-new Ki’s’ Dine and Play area designed to keep the little ones entertained while parents enjoy their coffee experience.
’INT’s commitment to delivering the highest quality coffee begins with its use of 100% single-origin arabica and robusta, as well as decaffeinated beans. The restaurant prides itself on offering a range of brewing methods, from the traditional espresso to unique alternative preparations, including the Japanese brewing method Hario v60, which offers incredible control over extraction and fl–vour – resulting in a cup that highlights every fruity and floral note, as well as Chemex, which combines a thicker filter with an elegant carafe to create crystal-clear coffee with a smooth body.
There’s the traditional French Press with a coarser grind, longer steeping time, and full water contact for a rich body and bold texture, as well as the innovative Aeropress that combines pressure and steeping to deliver a concentrated, smooth, and slightly sweet coffee.
These diverse techniques bring out distinct flavour profiles of the beans, offering coffee-loving guests a truly cup-filling break.
Great for summer, MINT also introduces th‘ ‘coffee with so’bet’ experience a refreshing new concept that awakens the senses with both caffeine and colour. Available in two combinations: mango and yuzu, as well as dragon fruit and banana. Offering a flavourful sip, sorbets are served over ice then poured over with hot, strong aromatic espresso on top. The meeting of hot and cold creates a contrast that aims to awaken and refresh.
Head Barista at MINT, Abdul Nasser Nsamba, comme“ted: “Our beans are unique in that they are hand harvested and sorted on farms. We offer a variety of beans that have gone through different processes: honey, washed, fermented, anaerobic soft natural. They are also unique in that they are roasted directly in the restaurant on a specialised roasting ”achine.”
Guests visiting t’ try MINT’s speciality coffee menu can expect to find a variety of complex flavours with notes of nuts, chocolate, and fresh oranges, while the 100% arabica single-origin beans reveal a wide variety of flavours, including citrus, chocolate, marzipan, and fresh fruit.
Some of the unique options on offer include Ethiopian Guji coffee, which is 100% Arabica single origin from the Guji region, grown at an altitude of 1800 meters above sea level. It is processed by washing and sun-drying and has a taste profile of orange, honey, and nuts, with a floral aroma featuring lemon and raspberry ’otes. There’s also Costa Rican Finca Yellow Honey coffee from Naranjo, Brasilian South M–nas and more – not forgetting warming hug-in-a-mug sips like hot chocolate and babyccinos for the little ones.
As part of the restaurant’s dedication to creating a memorable experience for families, MINT is home to a Kids' Dine and Play area. This interactive space provides children with a fun and safe environment to play while parents can relax and enjoy their coffee, knowing their little ones are entertained.
Little budding chefs are welcome to grab a seat at the pizza counter, where kids can have fun playing with pizza dough, using cut-out shapes, and rolling pins, or alternatively have fun in the purpose-built space dedicated to children. Set with mini tables and chairs, the dining and play area has plenty of activities for keeping tiny hands busy. Kids will find games, books and colouring activities available, all housed in a loft-style, netted play area.
Located in the heart of City Walk, MINT is a family-friendly restaurant offering a wide range of speciality coffee, among other beverages and delicious food options for all ages. Whether guests are looking to enjoy a quiet coffee break or spend quality time with family and friends, MINT delivers a warm, inviting experience that combines great food, exceptional coffee, and family fun.
MINT Concept is located at City Walk, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and is open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. For further information, please visit or follow @mint_concept_ae on social media. For reservations at MINT City Walk, please contact ... or call +971503441109.
