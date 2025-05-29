Mutual Fund Investment Plan: Earn Rs 1 Crore By Investing Rs 1,000 Monthly
Many people invest in mutual funds these days. If you want to secure your child's financial future, this report could be very useful. There's a mutual fund where investing Rs 1,000 monthly can yield over Rs 1 crore for your child's future.
It's the Tata Midcap Growth Fund. Tata Midcap Growth Fund is a regular plan where small, regular savings can build a large fund over time.
A Rs 1,000 monthly SIP for 30 years could be worth over Rs 1.02 crore, according to current data.
Launched on July 1, 1994, the fund has now completed 30 years. The fund has delivered an average annual return of 13.23%.
14.91% over 10 years, 16.51% over 20 years, and 17.92% over 30 years.
A Rs 1,00,000 lump-sum investment 30 years ago would be worth Rs 41.58 lakh today. 91.36% is invested in domestic equities.
