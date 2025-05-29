Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Seeking Blessings? BMTC's New AC Bus Tour Covers 8 Major Temples

2025-05-29 04:39:22
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) BMTC launches 'Divya Darshana', a spiritual tour of Bangalore's temples on weekends and holidays. This AC Volvo bus service covers eight major temples, starting and ending at Kempegowda Bus Station.

BMTC has announced 'Divya Darshana' to promote spiritual tourism within the city. Starting May 31st, this service runs on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays.

BMTC already offers Bengaluru Darshini Rounds and a special Isha Foundation package, serving 50,000+ passengers annually. Due to popular demand, they're now offering AC Volvo bus services to eight major temples. The tour starts at 8:30 AM from Kempegowda Bus Station and ends at 6:05 PM at the same location.Temples included: Sri Gali Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Sri Rajarajeshwari Temple, Sringeri Sri Shanmukha Swamy Temple, Sri Devi Karumari Ammanavara Temple, Omkar Hills Temple, ISKCON Vaikunta Temple (Vasanthapura), Art of Living Sri Ravishankar Ashram, and Banashankari Temple.Tickets are ₹450 for adults and ₹350 for children, including GST. Book in advance via the KSRTC website (). For more info, call BMTC at 080-22483777 or 7760991170.

