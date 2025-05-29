403
Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Metal Park to establish Industry 4.0 Competence Centre in Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 29 May 2025 – The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), in partnership with Metal Park Investment ME Ltd, announced the establishment of a dedicated Industry 4.0 Competence Centre in Abu Dhabi. The advanced technology hub will play a central role in accelerating the digitalisation of the metal manufacturing sector, supporting the emirate’s ambition to lead globally in next-generation industrial innovation.
The Centre reflects a shared commitment to enabling manufacturers with Industry 4.0 technologies, empowering businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital and data-driven industrial landscape. The facility spans over five million square feet within Metal Park’s purpose-built industrial zone in KEZAD, located approximately 8 kilometres from Khalifa Port. The centre is exclusively tailored to the needs of the metal manufacturing value chain, offering specialised infrastructure and digital environments to enable rapid prototyping, pilot testing and scale-up for Industry 4.0 applications.
As a gateway to Abu Dhabi’s dynamic industrial ecosystem, the Competence Centre will provide a robust platform for the development, testing and scaling of technologies such as robotics, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), predictive maintenance, digital twins, AI-enhanced production optimisation and autonomous logistics. The Centre will also serve as a centre of excellence for capacity building, equipping the workforce with the skills required to operate in a digitally-enabled industrial future.
The initiative aligns with the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy (ADIS), and the Centre is poised to play a critical role in contributing directly to the strategy’s objective of doubling the manufacturing sector’s GDP contribution to AED 172 billion by 2031.
Mohammad Al Kamali, Chief Industry & Trade Officer, ADIO, said: “Abu Dhabi is entering a new era of economic transformation where innovation, sustainability and advanced technology define our industrial future. This partnership with Metal Park exemplifies how ADIO empowers the private sector to scale globally competitive operations from Abu Dhabi.”
Saleh Shahrestani, Chairman of Metal Park, said: “The Competence Centre will be a cornerstone of technological progress in the regional metal industry. Together with ADIO, we are creating an enabling environment for industrial players of all sizes to develop, validate and implement cutting-edge solutions that augment Abu Dhabi’s role as a leading global hub for advanced manufacturing.”
Scheduled for completion in Q4 2025, the Centre will support Abu Dhabi’s transformation into a globally integrated, export-driven economy, offering investors direct access to strategic partnerships, world-class infrastructure and a progressive regulatory environment.
