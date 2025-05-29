Akshay Kumar's Box Office Triumph: Beats Khans With 9000Cr Globally

Reports indicate Akshay is the sole Bollywood actor to hit 9000 crore globally, outdoing Salman, Shahrukh, and Aamir Khan.Traditionally, the three Khans ruled the box office. Now, Akshay Kumar leads in earnings.Akshay consistently releases 5-6 films annually, surpassing the Khans' output.With around 130 films, Akshay's worldwide collection reportedly totals 9000 crore.Shahrukh Khan, with approximately 107 films, has a worldwide collection of 8000 crore.Salman Khan's 123 films have also earned around 8000 crore worldwide.Aamir Khan, known for his selective film choices, has earned 6500 crore globally with 58 films.

