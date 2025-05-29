Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Akshay Kumar's Box Office Triumph: Beats Khans With 9000Cr Globally

Akshay Kumar's Box Office Triumph: Beats Khans With 9000Cr Globally


2025-05-29 04:39:20
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Akshay Kumar is making headlines with his film 'Housefull 5'. Reports suggest he's the only actor to achieve the highest worldwide box office earnings

Reports indicate Akshay is the sole Bollywood actor to hit 9000 crore globally, outdoing Salman, Shahrukh, and Aamir Khan.Traditionally, the three Khans ruled the box office. Now, Akshay Kumar leads in earnings.Akshay consistently releases 5-6 films annually, surpassing the Khans' output.With around 130 films, Akshay's worldwide collection reportedly totals 9000 crore.Shahrukh Khan, with approximately 107 films, has a worldwide collection of 8000 crore.Salman Khan's 123 films have also earned around 8000 crore worldwide.Aamir Khan, known for his selective film choices, has earned 6500 crore globally with 58 films.

MENAFN29052025007385015968ID1109609758

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search