Boost Your Health: Why A 2-Minute Post-Meal Walk Is Essential
Why Should You Walk for 2 Minutes After a Meal : Relaxing or sleeping after a meal is common, but it raises blood sugar. Carbs like rice or flour spike it even more.
Sitting idle after eating slows blood sugar reduction, increasing type 2 diabetes risk. Unused calories become belly fat. A 2-minute brisk walk helps lower blood sugar.
2-Minute Post-Meal Walk:
A 2020 Sports Medicine study analyzed various tests and found that a short 2-5 minute walk after meals significantly lowered blood sugar compared to sitting.
Benefits of Walking:
Walking engages leg and core muscles, utilizing blood glucose. It combats post-meal sluggishness. Regular walks improve blood sugar control, benefiting heart health, blood pressure, and cholesterol.
