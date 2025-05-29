Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Boost Your Health: Why A 2-Minute Post-Meal Walk Is Essential

Boost Your Health: Why A 2-Minute Post-Meal Walk Is Essential


2025-05-29 04:39:14
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A short 2-minute walk after meals can lead to positive changes in your body.

Why Should You Walk for 2 Minutes After a Meal : Relaxing or sleeping after a meal is common, but it raises blood sugar. Carbs like rice or flour spike it even more.

Sitting idle after eating slows blood sugar reduction, increasing type 2 diabetes risk. Unused calories become belly fat. A 2-minute brisk walk helps lower blood sugar.

2-Minute Post-Meal Walk:

A 2020 Sports Medicine study analyzed various tests and found that a short 2-5 minute walk after meals significantly lowered blood sugar compared to sitting.

Benefits of Walking:

Walking engages leg and core muscles, utilizing blood glucose. It combats post-meal sluggishness. Regular walks improve blood sugar control, benefiting heart health, blood pressure, and cholesterol.

MENAFN29052025007385015968ID1109609755

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search