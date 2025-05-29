Boost Your Health: Why A 2-Minute Post-Meal Walk Is Essential

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) A short 2-minute walk after meals can lead to positive changes in your body.

Why Should You Walk for 2 Minutes After a Meal : Relaxing or sleeping after a meal is common, but it raises blood sugar. Carbs like rice or flour spike it even more.

Sitting idle after eating slows blood sugar reduction, increasing type 2 diabetes risk. Unused calories become belly fat. A 2-minute brisk walk helps lower blood sugar.

2-Minute Post-Meal Walk:

A 2020 Sports Medicine study analyzed various tests and found that a short 2-5 minute walk after meals significantly lowered blood sugar compared to sitting.

Benefits of Walking:

Walking engages leg and core muscles, utilizing blood glucose. It combats post-meal sluggishness. Regular walks improve blood sugar control, benefiting heart health, blood pressure, and cholesterol.