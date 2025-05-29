Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Eid Al Adha In UAE: Sharjah Announces 4-Day Holiday For Public Sector

2025-05-29 04:25:23
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Sharjah authorities have announced a four-day public holiday for Eid Al Adha on Thursday.

The holiday will begin on the Day of Arafah, June 5 and will continue till June 8, 2025.

Official working hours will resume on Monday, June 9, 2025, except for employees working on a shift basis. This holiday has been confirmed for those working in departments, authorities, and institutions of the Sharjah Government.

On Wednesday, the Federal Authority of Human Resources announced that government employees in UAE will get a four-day weekend for Eid Al Adha this year.

A statement issued by the authority said that the nation will observe the holiday from 9 Dhul Hijjah to 12 Dhul Hijjah.

The UAE will mark Eid Al Adha on Friday, June 6, after the Dhul Hijjah moon was sighted on Tuesday, May 27, evening.

MENAFN29052025000049011007ID1109609692

