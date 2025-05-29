French Open: Djokovic Begins Hunt For 25Th Grand Slam Title In Style

Novak Djokovic got his tilt at a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title off to a solid start on Tuesday as the Serb beat Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in the first round of the French Open.

Fresh off claiming his 100th tour title at Geneva last weekend, Djokovic booked his place in the round of 64 at Roland Garros with a straight-sets win over his 98th-ranked American opponent in under two hours.

The only hiccup for the 38-year-old sixth seed was his failure to serve out the second set at 5-2, but Djokovic swiftly remedied his error by breaking McDonald to 15.

A fourth victory at the French Open would take the former world number one beyond Margaret Court's total of 24 Grand Slam titles.

However, Djokovic has previously admitted he has moved into a new phase of his career as he progresses into his late thirties, and the Belgrade-native's last major win was at the US Open two years ago.

"I don't know how many more Grand Slams I've got left in my body," Djokovic told Court Philippe Chatrier after his win.

"I'm just trying to enjoy every moment in this magnificent stadium."

The three-time Roland Garros champion will face the winner of the all-French clash between Corentin Moutet and Clement Tabur in the second round.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff forgot to bring her rackets to the court but reminded her rivals of her French Open title ambitions with a commanding win while Daniil Medvedev lost his composure on a cold and blustery Tuesday as he crashed out in the opening round.

Last year's runner-up Alexander Zverev had no such trouble as he cruised into the second round in his latest bid to win an elusive Grand Slam title after losing three major finals including at this year's Australian Open.

Former Roland Garros runner-up Gauff provided early comic relief as the second seed grinned sheepishly and showed her empty bag to her entourage, who scampered to reunite her with her equipment before she thumped Olivia Gadecki 6-2 6-2.

"Honestly, I thought they put the rackets in the bag, and my side court bag is filled with drinks and everything," Gauff told Sloane Stephens on TNT.

"So it felt like I had enough weight. Then I got on court, and I opened the first zipper. I was like, 'OK, no rackets'. The second zipper ... 'Oh my God. I went on court with no racquets'. Usually JC (coach Jean-Christophe Faurel) puts them in.

"I'll see what happened."

The Madrid and Rome finalist made up for the delayed start by easing through the first three games and wrapped up the opening set with a battling hold after dropping her service earlier.

There was no looking back from there as Gauff tightened her grip on the contest despite the challenging conditions.

Gauff's compatriot and former runner-up Sofia Kenin also advanced to the second round after a 6-3 6-1 win over French number one Varvara Gracheva while Hailey Baptiste beat 2023 semifinalist Beatriz Haddad Maia 4-6 6-3 6-1.

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka became the oldest woman in the professional era since 1968 to win a singles Grand Slam main-draw match with a 6-0 6-0 scoreline, after the 35-year-old dished out a double bagel to Yanina Wickmayer.

Marketa Vondrousova, the 2023 Wimbledon champion, breezed past Oksana Selekhmeteva 6-4 6-4 while sixth seed Mirra Andreeva beat Cristina Bucsa 6-4 6-3 to underline her title credentials after an inspired run to last year's semi-finals.

On the men's side, third seed Zverev sealed a comprehensive 6-3 6-3 6-4 victory over American Learner Tien while 11th seed Medvedev was beaten 7-5 6-3 4-6 1-6 7-5 by Cameron Norrie.

Dusan Lajovic crashed out 6-2 6-4 7-6(4) to Kazakh lucky loser Alexander Shevchenko and Serbian compatriot Laslo Djere fell 6-3 6-4 7-6(6) to Australian ninth seed Alex De Minaur.

It was the end of the road for Bulgarian veteran Grigor Dimitrov, however, after the 16th seed pulled up with injury against Ethan Quinn to exit a fourth straight Grand Slam due to retirement.