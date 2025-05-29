QNB Sets New Benchmarks In Trade, Cash Management, And Customer Experience

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group has been recognised with prestigious accolades from The Digital Banker as part of its 2025 Middle East and Africa Innovation Awards and CX Awards, including: Best Bank for Trade Finance – Qatar, Best Bank for Cash Management – Qatar and Excellence in Omni-Channel Customer Experience.

The Bank was awarded Best Bank for Trade Finance in Qatar for leveraging digital platforms to streamline trade processes, improve operational efficiency, and deliver comprehensive trade finance solutions. In 2024, QNB facilitated trade solutions exceeding QR 212 billion-an increase of 12.7% compared to the previous year.

QNB was also named Best Bank for Cash Management in Qatar, highlighting its efforts in transforming international payments, expanding currency coverage from 30 to 130 markets, and improving transparency, speed, and efficiency.

Additionally, QNB received the Excellence in Omni-Channel Customer Experience award for its commitment to delivering consistent, integrated customer journeys across its physical and digital channels, further strengthening its position as a customer centric bank.



Commenting on the achievements, Khalid Ahmed Al-Sada, Senior Executive Vice President – QNB Group Corporate and Institutional Banking, said:“We are proud to be recognized for our innovation and commitment to excellence. These awards reflect the hard work and dedication of our teams across all business units, and our ongoing investment in digital transformation to better serve our clients.”

“These awards reflect QNB's leadership in digital innovation, operational excellence, and its continued commitment to providing seamless, customer focused banking solutions across the region”, he added.

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the MEA region and among the most valuable banking brands in the regional market. Present in over 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 31,000 professionals dedicated to driving banking excellence worldwide.