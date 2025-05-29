NPC Hosts Workshop On 'Simplified General Census Of Population, Housing And Establishments 2025'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Planning Council, represented by the National Statistics Center, organised a national workshop for various government entities concerned with administrative records in Qatar. The workshop, held yesterday, focused on the upcoming Simplified General Census of Population, Housing and Establishments 2025, under the theme 'Digital Records, Robust Automation and National Data Partnership'.

This census is the first of its kind to be conducted in Qatar by relying entirely on administrative records without the need for any traditional field surveys. This strategic step aims to modernize the national statistical system and improve the efficiency and quality of data. The new administrative model leverages existing administrative records in government entities, which enhances data reliability and supports planning and decision-making processes at the national and sectoral levels. The implementation phase of the census is expected to begin by the end of this year.

The workshop featured a series of specialised technical presentations by experts from the National Statistics Center, covering key aspects of the administrative census. Topics included the presentation of the national vision and the roadmap towards transitioning to the administrative census model, leading to the 2030 census.

Presentations also discussed the technical methodology of the census, and mechanisms of inter-agency integration, data provision requirements, quality assurance and security, in addition to reviewing the role of technical work groups and determining the entities' needs from census data. The workshop also shed light on the challenges associated with the traditional model, and the role of the modern administrative model in supporting public policies.

Participants included representatives from government data teams, technical groups, and planning and policy departments engaged in administrative records related to population, housing, labor, establishments and economic data.

The workshop opened with a keynote by Ahmad Hassan Mohammed Al Obaidli, Director General of the National Statistics Center, who emphasized that the 2025 census constitutes a turning point in the production of official statistics in Qatar, as it is the first census to rely entirely on administrative records, which enhances data accuracy and enables timely access to high-quality information for all government agencies, ultimately strengthening public policy development.



In turn, Saud Matar Al-Shammari, Director of Statistical Operations Department at the NSC, presented a comprehensive overview of the roadmap to the implementation of Qatar's first fully administrative census. He explained the methodology used, expected outputs and the critical role of partner entities in this transformation.

He also highlighted the importance of the census as a supporting tool for the implementation of the Third National Development Strategy and achieving the aspirations of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The workshop concluded with a call for strengthened collaboration and coordination among all government entities to ensure the success of the 2025 Census.

Emphasis was placed on maximising the country's advanced digital infrastructure and activating an integrated statistical system that supports decision-makers and fosters a culture of data-driven planning.