Ideal Indian School Celebrates Mother's Day
Doha, Qatar: Students of Ideal Indian School joined the world in celebrating Mother's Day to honour and thank mothers everywhere for their sacrifice, compassion, care, and everything they represent.
Students from all sections enthusiastically participated in various activities to express their love, respect, honour, and gratitude towards their mothers.
Teachers emphasised the importance of a mother's role in the family and encouraged students to always be thankful to their mothers. Principal Shaik Shamim Saheb and the Heads of Section attended the events organised across all sections. In both the morning and evening sessions, class-wise activities added colour and creativity to the celebration. The event helped students appreciate their mothers and express their love in meaningful ways. Mothers of Kindergarten section students were warmly invited to the school for a special celebration.
The event included colourful cultural programmes like dances, songs and speeches. Fun games were also arranged for the mothers to enjoy and take part in. It was a joyful occasion that helped strengthen the connection between the school and the families. Principal Shaik Shamim Saheb honoured the winners by distributing prizes.
