Waldorf Astoria Doha Lusail Offers Perfect Setting For Joyful Eid Al Adha

Doha, Qatar: Make this Eid Al Adha truly special with a family stay at Waldorf Astoria Doha Lusail.

The spacious and comfortable rooms are designed with families in mind, offering thoughtful amenities that delight both children and adults.

Have fun at Wadi Lusail Waterpark, where exciting rides await guests of all ages, or ride the waves at the Aloha Surf Club.

Spend quality time together on the hotel's private beach, perfect for relaxing, playing, or trying out water sports.

Children can also enjoy added fun with a bouncing castle and trampoline, making it an action-packed day for the whole family.

For a special holiday dining experience, the Bywater Family Brunch offers a vibrant Eid celebration for all ages.

Guests can enjoy a generous and flavourful buffet, while younger family members enjoy quality time with mascots, face painting, balloon art, and a dedicated dessert room designed to spark joy and imagination.

Parents can take a moment to recharge at the ESPA Life Spa, offering soothing treatments that refresh both body and mind. For those looking to stay energised, the Technogym provides a state-of-the-art fitness experience, followed by a nourishing smoothie or wholesome meal from Wyld Erth.

Children and teens will love their time at the dedicated kids & teens club, offering activities like decorating, dancing, games, football tournaments, and more - keeping them entertained throughout the holiday.

Enjoy delicious meals at popular restaurants such as Scarpetta, known for classic Italian dishes, or discover bold flavours at SUSHISAMBA.

You can also relax with a spring-inspired Afternoon Tea, or sip cool drinks by the pool with the whole family.

With Eid brunches, family-friendly entertainment, and warm hospitality, Waldorf Astoria Doha Lusail offers the perfect setting for a joyful Eid Al Adha filled with comfort, fun, and lasting memories.

Book your Eid holiday today at Waldorf Astoria Doha Lusail. Visit Our Website to reserve your stay.