Calibration Services Market Analysis Report 2025-2029: Calibration Services Look To Installed Base, Calibration Intervals Changes, Impacts Of Self Calibration

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Calibration Services Markets 2025-2029: Strategies and Trends with Forecasts by Type of Calibration, Industry and Country, Including Impact of Artificial Intelligence and World Metropolitan Area Market Sizes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A growing market. Key growth drivers. Is Artificial Intelligence a threat? Get all the answers with this comprehensive report. An industry protected from economic cycles. An industry driven forward by increasing global regulations and security. The future of the calibration services industry is explored with detailed market forecasts and strategic analysis.

Worldwide Metropolitan Market sizes are included with every report. This latest edition of the industry standard report provides valuable information and insight. The report doesn't just look at market size. It examines key operational principles and industry best practices provided by industry veterans. Look at acquisition and divestiture opportunities. Revise pricing and service terms. Develop new service packaging and offerings. Consider integrated marketing programs.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Consultants and Investment Advisors

1.4 Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Calibration Services Industry

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Methodology

2.2.1 Methodology

2.2.2 Sources

2.2.3 Authors

2.3 Global Economic Outlook

2.3.1 Overview

2.3.2 Gross Domestic Product

2.3.3 Energy

2.3.4 Inflation - Headline

2.3.5 Inflation - Services

2.4 Market Definition

2.5 Important Role of Metrology Institutes

3 Market Overview

3.1 Manufacturer Practices

3.1.1 Manufacturer versus other Vendors

3.1.2 Electronic versus Mechanical Segments

3.2 Accreditation

3.2.1 Accreditation Recognition

3.2.2 Two-Tiered Accreditation Standard

3.3 Segments and Capability

3.3.1 An Overview of Segmentation Practice

3.3.2 Segmentation by Company Size

3.3.3 On-site Service as a Segment

3.4 Industry Structure and Participants

3.4.1 The International System of Measurement - A Primer

3.4.2 Current Industry Participants

3.4.3 Industry Structure

3.5 Geographic Influences

3.5.1 Geographic Preference

3.5.2 Implications for Laboratory Management

3.5.3 Growing Demand for On Site Service

4 Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Accreditation

4.1.2 Technology

4.1.3 Regulation

4.1.4 Environment

4.1.5 Outsourcing

4.1.6 Security

4.1.7 Global Economy

4.1.8 Impact of Climate Change

4.2 Factors Inhibiting Growth

4.2.1 Laboratory Automation

4.2.2 Quality Movement Maturity

4.2.3 Measurement Technology

4.2.4 Economic Uncertainty

4.2.5 Equipment Lifecycles

4.2.6 Reliability/disposability

4.2.7 Recalibrate Versus Replace

4.3 The Changing Role of the Manufacturer

4.3.1 The Position of Trust

4.3.2 Customers Have an Equipment Management Need

4.3.3 Effect on Repair Demand

4.3.4 Manufacturer's Rethink Service and Support

4.4 Services Packaging

4.4.1 Services Packaging Today and Tomorrow

4.4.2 Reduced Services Play a Role

4.4.3 Basic Calibration Changes

4.4.4 The Role of On Line Value Added Services

4.4.5 Change in Demand for Accreditation

4.4.6 Pricing for On Site to Change

4.4.7 Contract Agreements to Change

4.5 Technology Development

4.5.1 Three Important Technology Developments

4.5.2 Calibration Services Look to Installed Base

4.5.3 Calibration Intervals Change

4.5.4 Impact of Self Calibration

5 Pricing and Business Development

5.1 Calibration Service Pricing and Plans

5.1.1 Variable Factors in a Calibration Service

5.1.2 Fee Based Pricing

5.1.3 Approaches to Pricing

5.1.4 Pricing and Geography

5.1.5 Surcharges

5.1.6 Limited Calibration

5.1.7 Volume Discounts

5.1.8 Mobile Pricing

5.1.9 Service Plans

5.1.10 Asset Management

5.1.11 Customer Commitment

5.1.12 Personnel Rental

5.2 Promotion

5.2.1 Sales Promotion Practice

5.2.2 A Calibration Services Marketing System

5.2.3 Services Marketing Program Tools

5.2.4 Company Website and Marketing Strategy

5.3 Customer Service

5.3.1 Customer Service Measurement

5.3.2 Teamwork in Customer Service

5.3.3 The Role of Leadership

5.4 Merger and Acquisition

5.4.1 Economies of Scale

5.4.2 Caveats and Factors Unfavourable to Merger Activity

5.5 Competition

6 Industry Segmentation Analysis

6.1 Aerospace/Defense

6.2 Agriculture and Food Production

6.3 Automotive

6.4 Biomedical/Pharmaceutical

6.5 Communication

6.6 General Manufacturing

6.7 High Technology

6.8 Material Production

6.9 Other

7 Recent Market Activity

7.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

7.1.1 Importance of These Developments

7.1.2 How to Use This Section

7.2 Transcat Acquires Martin Calibration's Seven Cal Labs

7.3 MSI Viking Acquisition Further Expands Precision Metrology Capabilities

7.4 Hexagon Acquires Geomagic Inspection Software

7.5 Aldinger Company Acquires Servo Innovations, Expanding Calibration Services

7.6 Aldinger Company Acquires J&J Calibrations

7.7 NIST Brings Mass Measurement to the Masses

7.8 Cal-Tec Labs Inc. Acquired by Medical Technology Associates

7.9 ETI Precision Acquires Accuserve Inc.

7.10 Transcat Extends Professional Services with SteriQual Acquisition

7.11 Storm Aviation Gains Calibration Accreditation

7.12 Scientific Laboratory Supplies Acquires C&M Scientific

7.13 Elemental Machines Creating Lab Monitoring Solution

7.14 Expands Calibration Footprint

7.15 Survey Reveals Changes in Calibration Services Industry

7.16 Trescal Launches Its Single Source Calibration Solution

7.17 Adds New Capability

7.18 Calibration Technology Ltd Expands Operations

7.19 NMI acquires Young Calibration

7.20 Summit Laboratory receives BAB certifications

7.21 Kaye Earns Accreditation in China Lab

7.22 Autel US Expands Calibration Coverage

7.23 Vision Engineering's Cal Lab Attains ISO 17025:2017

7.24 NMI Metrology is Expanding Services

7.25 Mitutoyo Introduces New Package

7.26 Breathalyzer Calibration Investigated

7.27 Endress+Hauser builds new Calibration Laboratory

7.28 Keysight opens new calibration facility

7.29 Trescal Announces 3 Aquisitions

7.30 Newbow Aerospace Expands Calibration Laboratory

7.31 Trescal Acquires Diamond Technical and Acteam

7.32 Boonton and Noisecom Receive Accreditation

7.33 Laboratory Testing Inc. Acquires TAC Technical

7.34 Trescal Acquires Metriccontrol

8 Key Players

8.1 ABB

8.2 Adlinger Co.

8.3 Ametek

8.4 Beamex

8.5 Bruel & Kjaer (Spectris)

8.6 Consumers Energy

8.7 Emerson

8.8 Endress & Hauser

8.9 ESSCO Calibration Laboratory

8.10 Fluke (Fortive)

8.11 GE Kaye (Amphenol)

8.12 Innocal (Cole Parmer)

8.13 Instron

8.14 Cross Precision Measurement

8.15 Keysight Technologies

8.16 Lockheed Martin

8.17 Mettler-Toledo/Troemner

8.18 Micro Precision Calibration

8.19 Optical Test and Calibration

8.20 Rhode & Schwarz

8.21 SGS

8.22 Siemens

8.23 Simco

8.24 Technical Maintenance Inc.

8.25 Tektronix

8.26 Teseq

8.27 Tradinco Instruments

8.28 Transcat

8.29 Trescal

9 The Global Market for Calibration Services

9.1 Calibration - Global Market Overview by Country

9.2 Calibration - Global Market Overview by Type

9.3 Calibration - Global Market Overview by Industry

10 Global Calibration Markets - By Type of Calibration

10.1 Electrical Calibration

10.2 Dimensional Calibration

10.3 Mechanical Calibration

10.4 Thermal Calibration

10.5 Other Calibration

11 Global Calibration Markets - By Industry

11.1 Calibration Market Aerospace & Defence

11.2 Calibration Market Agro & Biomedical

11.3 Calibration Market Electronic & Communications

11.4 Calibration Market Industry & Manufacturing

11.5 Calibration Market Other Industry

12 Market Sizes and Forecasts World Metropolitan Areas

12.1 World Metropolitan Areas Datatable - Market Size Forecasts

