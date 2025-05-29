Radiotherapy Devices Market Opportunities And Strategies Report 2025-2033: External Beam Radiation Therapy Devices Dominate, Oncological Treatment Centers To Drive Future Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|296
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$5.68 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$13.38 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Segment Highlights
- The market is categorized by product type into external beam radiation therapy devices, which claimed the largest share of 73.28% in 2023, equating to $4.16 billion. Internal beam radiation therapy devices are anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 10.36% from 2023 to 2028. By application, the market is divided into several segments. The 'other applications' category led with 43.86% market share, amounting to $2.49 billion in 2023. The trachea, bronchus, and lung segment is expected to grow swiftly at a CAGR of 12.67% during the forecast period. The market segmentation by end users shows hospitals leading, with 50.63% or $2.87 billion of the total in 2023. Oncological treatment centers are projected to be the fastest-growing end-user segment, showing a CAGR of 9.40% up to 2028. Regionally, North America was dominant, with a 38.04% share valued at $2.16 billion in 2023, followed by Asia-Pacific and Western Europe. The fastest growth is expected in Asia-Pacific and Africa, at CAGRs of 10.78% and 10.50% respectively, followed by the Middle East and South America.
Companies Featured
- IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) Worldwide Siemens Healthineer Elekta Mevion Medical Systems Inc. Shinva Medical Instrument Company Limited Hitachi Ltd. Provision Healthcare Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc. BEBIG Medical Group P-Cure Ltd. Hitachi Global Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd Neusoft Corporation Toshiba Corporation Canon Medical Systems Corporation Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd Aster DM Healthcare Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI) Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited CGN Medical Technology (Mianyang) Co., Ltd. Shinva Medical Instrument Co., Ltd Varian Medical Systems Heidelberg University Hospital Gustave Roussy DWS Group Eckert & Ziegler Ion Beam Applications SA Koninklijke Philips N.V. Vision RT Limited RaySearch Laboratories AB Brainlab Novartis AG Orfit Industries Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd THERYQ Accuray IUCT Oncopole OncoRay Ryvu Therapeutics AGFA HealthCare Kestra Medical Technologies Therapro Mitchell Cancer Institute Becton Dickinson and Company (BD) IsoRay Inc. General Electric Healthcare Optivus Proton Therapy Inc. IZI Medical Products Standard Imaging Inc. Integrated Medical Technologies (IMT) Oncoclinicas&Co Medical Systems Ibex Medical Analytics Insightec Ltd. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. Prime Healthcare Group Life Healthcare Group AXIM GE Healthcare
