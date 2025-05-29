Radiotherapy Devices Market Opportunities And Strategies Report 2025-2033: External Beam Radiation Therapy Devices Dominate, Oncological Treatment Centers To Drive Future Growth

Dublin, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radiotherapy Devices Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global radiotherapy devices market reached a valuation of $5.68 billion in 2023, having expanded at a CAGR of 5.38% since 2018. Projections indicate a rise to $8.61 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.70%, continuing to $13.38 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 9.20%. Key growth drivers include rising cancer incidence, increasing aging population, and higher healthcare expenditure. Challenges include high costs and regulatory hurdles in developing regions.

The global radiotherapy devices market is fragmented, with smaller players composing the majority. The top ten firms accounted for 23.67% of the market in 2023; leading competitors include IBA Worldwide with a 6.60% market share, Siemens Healthineers, and Elekta.

Strategic market opportunities are abundant, particularly in the external beam radiation therapy segment, which could gain $2.0 billion by 2028. In applications, the 'other' segment and hospitals as end users also present substantial growth opportunities, with expected gains of $1.01 billion and $1.45 billion respectively by 2028.

Market trends focus on the development of innovative technologies such as next-generation radiation therapy with imaging capability, enhanced precision radiation systems, and robotic radiosurgery for non-invasive tumor treatments.

Companies are adopting strategies like expanding strategic partnerships and rolling out new products to strengthen market positions. To capitalize on growth, the focus is recommended on innovative technologies, expanding in emerging markets, providing competitively priced products, and participating in industry events.

Key Attributes: