Brazil’s Foreign Minister Says U.S. Ties Have Boundaries
(MENAFN) Brazil’s Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira clarified on Wednesday before a Chamber of Deputies committee that Brazil’s partnership with the United States is not without limits, especially in light of recent U.S. actions that may impact Brazilian nationals.
Vieira expressed unease over the U.S. administration’s decision to halt the issuance of new visas for international students.
“This is a worrying situation. We have a large number of Brazilian students at U.S. universities, and we'll have to monitor how this unfolds,” he stated.
He emphasized that international protocols require host countries to provide visas for participants attending multilateral gatherings, such as those organized by the United Nations or the Organization of American States.
Brazilian authorities are increasingly concerned that the U.S. visa freeze could severely disrupt academic partnerships, potentially obstructing the flow of talent and slowing down cooperative educational initiatives between the two nations.
According to Vieira, access to foreign higher education plays a crucial role in Brazil’s broader plans for cultivating skilled workers and advancing innovation.
