A Call For 'The Courage To Keep Fighting For Peace' In Colombia





MENAFN - Swissinfo) Colombian lawyer and human rights defender Luz Marina Monzón explains how the help of Switzerland and other nations is vital for Colombia's path to peace. This content was published on May 29, 2025 - 09:30 1 minute

I lead the Spanish-language team at SWI swissinfo, which involves ensuring the quality of our publications and making them understandable for Spanish-speaking people from more than 20 countries. I'm also part of a team of journalists specialising in foreign affairs. Explaining current events and its relations with Switzerland is an essential part of my task. Senior journalist with over 30 years of experience in investigative journalism, broadcasting, multimedia content production and social media distribution.



More from this auth Spanish Departme

Having worked with remote communities in Colombia, Monzón confirms the value that the people of these places attach to the support that several European countries – notably Switzerland – lend to the path towards peace in the South American country.

Read the full interview:

More More Peace in Colombia hangs by a thread – what next?

This content was published on May 29, 2025 International backing for peace in Colombia must not falter, says a human rights lawyer who has played a key role in the country's peace process.

Read more: Peace in Colombia hangs by a thread – what next