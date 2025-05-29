A Call For 'The Courage To Keep Fighting For Peace' In Colombia
Having worked with remote communities in Colombia, Monzón confirms the value that the people of these places attach to the support that several European countries – notably Switzerland – lend to the path towards peace in the South American country.
Read the full interview:More More Peace in Colombia hangs by a thread – what next?
This content was published on May 29, 2025 International backing for peace in Colombia must not falter, says a human rights lawyer who has played a key role in the country's peace process.Read more: Peace in Colombia hangs by a thread – what next
