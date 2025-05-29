Colossal Biosciences Revives Dire Wolves Using Ancient DNA And Gene Editing

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Dire Wolves: From Ancient DNA to Living Animals

May 29, 2025 by Mai Tao

The successful revival of dire wolves (Aenocyon dirus) by Colossal Biosciences marks an extraordinary journey from ancient DNA fragments to living, breathing animals. This scientific achievement, announced on April 8, 2025, transformed 13,000-year-old genetic code into three healthy dire wolf pups named Romulus, Remus, and Khaleesi .

The scientific process began with the extraction of ancient DNA from two well-preserved dire wolf fossils: a tooth from Sheridan Pit, Ohio, approximately 13,000 years old, and an inner ear bone from American Falls, Idaho, around 72,000 years old. These rare specimens provided the genetic blueprint that would guide the resurrection effort.

Extracting usable DNA from specimens this old presented enormous challenges. Ancient DNA is typically highly fragmented and degraded, with only random portions of the genome surviving. Dr. Beth Shapiro , Colossal's Chief Science Officer and a leading expert in ancient DNA, led the team that overcame these obstacles through innovative sequencing and computational approaches.

“Our novel approach to iteratively improve our ancient genome in the absence of a perfect reference sets a new standard for paleogenome reconstruction,” explained Dr. Shapiro.“Together with improved approaches to recover ancient DNA, these computational advances allowed us to resolve the evolutionary history of dire wolves and establish the genomic foundation for de-extinction.”

The team's analysis yielded surprising discoveries about dire wolf evolution. While previous research suggested dire wolves were distantly related to modern canids, Colossal's comprehensive genome analysis revealed that gray wolves are indeed the closest living relatives of dire wolves, sharing 99.5% of their genetic code. This close relationship made gray wolves the ideal donor species for the de-extinction process.

With the ancient genome reconstructed, researchers identified specific genetic variants that gave dire wolves their unique characteristics. These included genes influencing size, musculature, and coat color – features that distinguished dire wolves from their modern relatives.

The next step involved editing these dire wolf traits into living cells. Rather than using invasive tissue samples, Colossal pioneered a technique to establish cell lines from blood draws – a significant advancement for both de-extinction and conservation efforts . The team collected blood during normal veterinary procedures and established cell lines from blood epithelial progenitor cells (EPCs).

Using CRISPR gene-editing technology, they performed multiplex genome editing of these cells, precisely modifying 20 sites across 14 genes. This set a new record for the number of deliberate genome edits in any animal. The edited cells underwent rigorous quality control, including whole genome sequencing and karyotyping, to ensure genetic stability before proceeding to the next stage.

High-quality edited cells were then used for somatic cell nuclear transfer (cloning). Scientists removed the nucleus from donor egg cells and replaced it with the nucleus of an edited cell. These reconstructed ova developed into embryos in the lab before being transferred into surrogate mothers – domestic dogs specially selected for genetic compatibility and proven success in related canid breeding.

After approximately 65 days of gestation – the typical period for canids – the first two dire wolf pups, Romulus and Remus, were born in October 2024. A third pup, Khaleesi, followed in January 2025. All were delivered via scheduled cesarean section to ensure safety.

Now several months old, the pups display key dire wolf characteristics. They feature thick white fur, broad heads, and sturdy builds, already weighing approximately 80 pounds at just six months of age. Their behavior also reflects their wild heritage – they maintain distance from humans and display natural wariness, distinguishing them from domestic canids.

The dire wolf pups reside in a 2,000-acre secure preserve certified by the American Humane Society. This controlled environment allows for comprehensive monitoring of their health, development, and behavior while ensuring their well-being and safety.

“Colossal has achieved American Humane Certification, the prestigious designation ensuring excellence in animal welfare and care,” noted Dr. Robin Ganzert, CEO of American Humane Society.“Optimal welfare is evidenced by spacious habitats with ample space and opportunity for animals to socialize, exercise, and exhibit natural behaviors.”

Beyond the technical achievement, this work has advanced our understanding of dire wolf biology. The genetic analysis revealed that dire wolves had a white coat color – a fact impossible to determine from fossil remains alone. This adaptation was likely beneficial during the Pleistocene ice ages when dire wolves evolved.

The revival of the dire wolf represents not just a milestone in de-extinction, but a technological platform with broader applications. The same methods developed for the dire wolf have already been applied to clone critically endangered red wolves , demonstrating immediate conservation benefits.

As Dr. Christopher Mason, a scientific advisor to Colossal, observed:“The de-extinction of the dire wolf and an end-to-end system for de-extinction is transformative and heralds an entirely new era of human stewardship of life. The same technologies that created the dire wolf can directly help save a variety of other endangered animals as well.”

From ancient DNA fragments to living animals, the journey of the dire wolf's return illustrates how cutting-edge biotechnology can bridge vast spans of time, potentially changing our relationship with extinction itself.

Editor's note : The views expressed in this contributed article are those of the author and not necessarily those of Robotics & Automation News. Claims made have not been independently verified.