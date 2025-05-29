Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hot, Hazy Weather Expected Today - Meteorology Department

2025-05-29 04:01:43
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Inshore weather until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be hot to very hot daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will be hazy at first, the report added.
Wind inshore will be variable at first, becomes northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT.
Offshore, it will be will be mainly southwesterly to northwesterly at a speed of 03 - 13 KT.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft, while offshore it will be 1 - 3 ft.
Visibility inshore will be 5 - 10 km, while offshore it will be 4 - 9 km.

