403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hot, Hazy Weather Expected Today - Meteorology Department
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Inshore weather until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be hot to very hot daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will be hazy at first, the report added.
Wind inshore will be variable at first, becomes northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT.
Offshore, it will be will be mainly southwesterly to northwesterly at a speed of 03 - 13 KT.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft, while offshore it will be 1 - 3 ft.
Visibility inshore will be 5 - 10 km, while offshore it will be 4 - 9 km.
Offshore, it will be hazy at first, the report added.
Wind inshore will be variable at first, becomes northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT.
Offshore, it will be will be mainly southwesterly to northwesterly at a speed of 03 - 13 KT.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft, while offshore it will be 1 - 3 ft.
Visibility inshore will be 5 - 10 km, while offshore it will be 4 - 9 km.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment