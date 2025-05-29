403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Eight Dead In South China Mountain Torrent
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Eight residents missing in the mountain torrent on Friday were confirmed dead in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local authorities said Thursday.
The last body was retrieved in the river water some 25 km downstream on Wednesday and the identities of all the bodies have been confirmed through DNA tests.
The disaster hit Sanshe Village in the county of Longsheng early Friday morning, leaving eight residents missing.
The last body was retrieved in the river water some 25 km downstream on Wednesday and the identities of all the bodies have been confirmed through DNA tests.
The disaster hit Sanshe Village in the county of Longsheng early Friday morning, leaving eight residents missing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment