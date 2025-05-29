Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Eight Dead In South China Mountain Torrent

Eight Dead In South China Mountain Torrent


2025-05-29 04:01:41
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Eight residents missing in the mountain torrent on Friday were confirmed dead in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local authorities said Thursday.
The last body was retrieved in the river water some 25 km downstream on Wednesday and the identities of all the bodies have been confirmed through DNA tests.
The disaster hit Sanshe Village in the county of Longsheng early Friday morning, leaving eight residents missing.

MENAFN29052025000067011011ID1109609479

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search