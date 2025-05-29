SPEC Releases New Specapc For SNX 2024 Benchmark

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAINESVILLE, Va., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation (SPEC), the trusted global leader in computing benchmarks, today announced the availability of an all-new SPECapc for SNX 2024 benchmark, providing a completely new take on measuring Siemens NX CAD and CAM software performance. Siemens NX is award-winning, processor-intensive software that helps designers and manufacturers deliver better products faster through a powerful combination of CAD and CAM solutions. The new benchmark runs on the continuous release version of Siemens NX, which will enable SPEC to update the benchmark more frequently.*

The SPECapc for SNX 2024 benchmark executes graphics tests that include rotation, pan, zoom and clipping for each model. Viewport tests within the benchmark measure performance for field of view and feature regeneration operations. Anti-aliasing can be enabled or disabled to allow users to assess performance differences between the two modes. With the SPECapc for SNX 2024 benchmark, the range of application users, including professionals, students, and artists, as well as hardware developers and vendors, can discover how different hardware configurations affect the performance of the application.

“SPEC is committed to providing the Siemens NX user and development communities with a fair and reliable benchmark for Siemens NX, and we are grateful for the opportunity to work with Siemens to make this happen,” said SPECapc Chair Jessica Heerboth.“We rigorously developed this benchmark according to our principles for creating a good benchmark, which include it being vendor agnostic, unbiased, use-case-dependent, scalable, extensible and more. These characteristics ensure the most accurate performance measurements, enabling the best possible decisions when making hardware purchases to run this processor-intensive design software.”

Key features of the SPECapc for SNX 2024 benchmark



Exporting models to different file formats – This test measures exports to STEP and IGES, the most frequently used file formats.

Closest point calculations – This test measures a picked point in space for every surface / edge on a model and calculates which point on the model is closest.

Mass property calculations – For every solid body in the model, this test calculates the vector of mass / inertia / movement, etc. The test calculates forces in physical simulations: volume, mass, center of mass, moments, moments of inertia, spherical moments of inertia, radii of gyration, etc.

Model loading – This test measures the basic app function of opening and loading a model.

Display mode – This test iterates through multiple modes.

Cross section – This test cuts a model in half and rotates it around, providing a detailed look at the inside of a model – all the parts and details and how they fit together.

Explosion – This test explodes out to show an inner view of a model. It is similar to the cross section test but provides a view of each part individually without the detail of how they fit together.

Sync views – This test provides two different views of the model and rotates them in a synchronized fashion, providing a view of how things fit and potentially fuse together from different angles. Multiple viewports – This test provides six different views of a model from different perspectives. It continuously shows the model from all angles to increase awareness of how changes affect the model.



Available for Immediate Download

The SPECapc for SNX 2024 benchmark is available for immediate download from SPEC under a two-tiered pricing structure: free for the user community and $2,500 for sellers of computer-related products and services. SPEC/GWPG members receive benchmark licenses as a membership benefit .

About SPEC

SPEC is a non-profit organization that establishes, maintains and endorses standardized benchmarks and tools to evaluate performance for the newest generation of computing systems. Its membership comprises more than 120 leading computer hardware and software vendors, educational institutions, research organizations, and government agencies worldwide.

*Please note: The SPECapc for SNX 2024 benchmark can run on the latest continuous release version of Siemens NX; however, since each new application build version can differ in terms of performance and output, please refer to the benchmark run rules for the exact Siemens NX build version officially supported.

