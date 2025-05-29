Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
French Open Encounters Surprises in Second Round

2025-05-29 04:00:29
(MENAFN) Casper Ruud, the seventh seed in the men's singles draw, was knocked out by Portuguese player Nuno Borges during the second round of the 2025 French Open held in Paris on Wednesday.

The morning session of day four featured these second-round encounters in the second Grand Slam event of the year.

The Norwegian competitor Ruud, who previously reached the finals of the French Open in both 2022 and 2023, started strong by winning the opening set 6-2 against Borges.

However, he was then defeated in the following sets with scores of 4-6, 1-6, and a final 0-6.

On the women's side, Italian Jasmine Paolini, who was the 2024 French Open finalist, secured a straight-sets victory over Australian player Ajla Tomljanovic.

Paolini triumphed 6-3, 6-3 to progress further in the tournament.

Additionally, China's Qinwen Zheng overcame Colombia’s Emiliana Arango with a decisive 6-2, 6-3 win in straight sets, advancing to the next round as well.

