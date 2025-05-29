Pakistan Asked To Halt Mass Afghan Deportations
PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): An association of writers has urged the Pakistan government to immediately halt the mass deportation of Afghans.
PEN International and over a dozen other bodies issued the call in a joint statement that voiced concern at the large-scale expulsions of Afghans from Pakistan.
From April 1 to May 18, 55,865 Afghan nationals - 35,975 ACC holders and 19,890 illegal migrants - left for their homeland.
Signed by freedom of expression and human rights organisations, the statement opposed the mass deportation of journalists, artistes, human rights defenders and others.
The organisations asked the government to immediately stop what they called the arbitrary deportation of Afghan nationals in line with Pakistan's human rights obligations.
The statement added:“We urge the international community to continue to provide safety to at-risk Afghans, including writers, journalists, artists, human rights defenders and others.”
It noted that the government's decision to deport Afghans had drawn“significant concern” from international institutions, including UNHCR and the International Organisation for Migration.
Ignoring calls from UN experts to halt the deportations, the government of Pakistan has accelerated its forced returns in recent months.
PEN International noted Pakistani authorities had stepped up a crackdown on over a million Afghan refugees and asylum seekers who remained in the country, awaiting resettlement in Europe and elsewhere.
“We also call on the international community to ensure safe and legal passage for Afghan refugees and asylum seekers, including writers, journalists, artists, human rights defenders...”
mud
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment