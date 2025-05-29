Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Basat Ozturk Becomes Türkiye’s Permanent NATO Envoy


(MENAFN) Basat Ozturk, who serves as the director-general for international security at the Turkish Foreign Ministry, has been designated as Türkiye’s permanent envoy to NATO. This decision was announced through a presidential decree issued on Thursday.

The decree, authorized by Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was officially released in the Official Gazette.

In his new role, Ozturk will act as Türkiye’s representative at NATO’s main offices located in Brussels.

