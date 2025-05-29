Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Premature election starts for selecting new South Korea leader


2025-05-29 03:53:18
(MENAFN) Regional press statements stated that people who are voting headed to voting sites throughout South Korea on Thursday morning as premature election started for the nation’s sudden election of the president.

A media organization said that long lines of voting people were seen at many voting sites in the capital Seoul, this year's early election is happening fully on workdays, in contrast of past years.

The premature election started at 3,568 voting sites across the nation as voters are getting ready to select a replacement to ex Leader Yoon Suk Yeol for a 5 years’ time.

The failed attempt to activate martial regulation by Yeoul has caused him to get banished.
As stated by the National Election Commission (NEC), the premature election which is 2 days long will close at 6 evening regional time on Friday (0900GMT).

Now, 6 candidates are competing for the nation’s head office. However, the real competition is between 2 hopefuls.

