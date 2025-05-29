403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Premature election starts for selecting new South Korea leader
(MENAFN) Regional press statements stated that people who are voting headed to voting sites throughout South Korea on Thursday morning as premature election started for the nation’s sudden election of the president.
A media organization said that long lines of voting people were seen at many voting sites in the capital Seoul, this year's early election is happening fully on workdays, in contrast of past years.
The premature election started at 3,568 voting sites across the nation as voters are getting ready to select a replacement to ex Leader Yoon Suk Yeol for a 5 years’ time.
The failed attempt to activate martial regulation by Yeoul has caused him to get banished.
As stated by the National Election Commission (NEC), the premature election which is 2 days long will close at 6 evening regional time on Friday (0900GMT).
Now, 6 candidates are competing for the nation’s head office. However, the real competition is between 2 hopefuls.
A media organization said that long lines of voting people were seen at many voting sites in the capital Seoul, this year's early election is happening fully on workdays, in contrast of past years.
The premature election started at 3,568 voting sites across the nation as voters are getting ready to select a replacement to ex Leader Yoon Suk Yeol for a 5 years’ time.
The failed attempt to activate martial regulation by Yeoul has caused him to get banished.
As stated by the National Election Commission (NEC), the premature election which is 2 days long will close at 6 evening regional time on Friday (0900GMT).
Now, 6 candidates are competing for the nation’s head office. However, the real competition is between 2 hopefuls.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment