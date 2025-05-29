403
New COVID Variant Spreads Across Australia, Parts of Asia
(MENAFN) A newly emerging COVID-19 variant is fueling a rise in infections across Australia, with health authorities warning it could significantly impact the upcoming winter respiratory season, according to a news outlet on Thursday.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recently classified the variant, known as NB.1.8.1, as a “variant under monitoring,” citing its rapid global spread and several notable traits that may distinguish it from earlier strains.
Tracking the virus has become increasingly difficult as fewer people undergo testing. Nevertheless, available data indicates case numbers began climbing in late May.
Genomic sequencing reveals a growing presence of NB.1.8.1 throughout the country. By May 6, the variant accounted for under 10% of cases in South Australia but had surged to over 40% in Victoria.
In Western Australia, wastewater analysis has confirmed NB.1.8.1 as the dominant strain in samples collected in Perth, suggesting a broader local prevalence.
Globally, the variant is also gaining traction, particularly in parts of Asia. It was the dominant strain in both Hong Kong and China as of late April, prompting intensified scrutiny from international public health agencies.
According to the WHO, NB.1.8.1—a subvariant of Omicron—was first identified in samples collected in January 2025.
The WHO notes, however, that there is currently no indication NB.1.8.1 causes more severe illness than previous variants.
Typical symptoms include sore throat, fatigue, fever, mild cough, muscle aches, and nasal congestion. Some individuals may also experience gastrointestinal issues.
