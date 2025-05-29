Leagend Unveils Its Line Of Battery Testers - All Equipped With Built-In Thermal Printers

leagend battery tester BA4000

leagend BA2000

leagend BA1000

leagend battery testers

leagend

leagendproudly announces its series of professional battery testers: leagend BA4000, leagend BA2000, and leagend BA1000.

- Arthur KingslySHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- leagend, a trusted name in battery diagnostics with over two decades of industry expertise, proudly announces its series of professional battery testers: leagend BA4000, leagend BA2000, and leagend BA1000. All three models are engineered with a built-in thermal printer, delivering instant, reliable printouts of test results - a key feature designed to enhance workflow efficiency, improve record-keeping, and strengthen customer trust in modern automotive service environments.Shared Innovation: Thermal Printing at the CoreAcross all three models, the integrated thermal printer stands out as a major advantage. It allows technicians to print clear, easy-to-read reports immediately after diagnostics, eliminating manual transcription and reducing human error. These printouts include vital data such as cold cranking amps (CCA), voltage, internal resistance, and the overall state of health (SoH), providing both workshops and their customers with tangible, professional documentation on the spot.leagend BA4000: Comprehensive 6V/12V/24V Battery and System AnalyzerThe leagend BA4000 supports 6V, 12V, and 24V lead-acid batteries. Ideal for motorcycles, passenger cars, and heavy-duty trucks, it features one-touch rapid testing, real-time voltage curve display with up to 120 seconds of recording and playback, and storage for up to 2,100 records. Its integrated thermal printer ensures that all test data can be quickly and neatly documented for workshop records and customer reporting.leagend BA2000: High-Performance 12V/24V Battery TesterDesigned for 12V and 24V systems, the leagend BA2000 combines performance with affordability. It covers a wide range of battery standards and includes programmable function keys, automatic result saving, temperature compensation, and protections against short circuits and reverse connections. The built-in thermal printer delivers instant test reports, streamlining service center operations and enhancing customer communication.leagend BA1000: Reliable 12V/24V Diagnostic Tool for Professional WorkshopsThe leagend BA1000 offers comprehensive diagnostics for 12V and 24V lead-acid batteries, evaluating CCA, internal resistance, voltage, SoC, and SoH. It also tests vehicle starting and charging systems. Like its counterparts, it includes an integrated thermal printer for immediate printouts, ensuring accuracy and convenience for technicians and clients alike.Why Thermal Printing MattersBy incorporating built-in thermal printers into all three testers, leagend helps workshops:- Instantly deliver professional, printed reports.- Maintain accurate, reliable service records.- Improve operational efficiency by eliminating manual result logging.- Build stronger customer trust through clear, transparent reporting.leagend's battery testers set a new benchmark for efficiency, reliability, and on-site reporting, making them essential tools for modern automotive service professionals.Besides, its battery testers with built-in thermal printers, leagend has also enjoyed a high reputation in the global market with its other battery testers, including Bluetooth and on-board portable battery testers such as leagend BT1000, professional internal resistance tester leagend RT200 and lithium battery testers such as leagend BA106.The reason for leagend to stand at the top class of the global market is its advanced and self-developed technologies and algorithms. Established in 2005, leagend has been specializing in battery testing, battery monitoring, battery charging and OBD diagnostic technologies for over 20 years. Thanks to its continuous investment in technology and product developments, leagend has been leading the technologies and algorithms in the industry for about two decades and holds its irreplaceable position in the global market as a top manufacturer.

Arthur Kingsly

SHENZHEN LEAGEND OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

+86 755 8282 1859

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.