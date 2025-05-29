403
Report states exceeding 25 million S-Africans depend on social grants
(MENAFN) According to the latest General Household Survey (GHS) from Statistics South Africa, approximately 25.4 million South Africans—representing 40.1% of the population—rely on social grants to survive.
The survey reveals that more than half (50.4%) of all households in the country receive at least one form of social grant, making it the second most common income source after wages. In several of South Africa’s poorest provinces, more households depend on grants than on salaries. For instance, in the Eastern Cape, 65.6% of households receive grants compared to 49% that rely on salaries. Similar patterns are seen in the Free State, Limpopo, Northern Cape, and Mpumalanga.
Evashnee Naidoo of the civil society group Black Sash commented on the findings, attributing the growing reliance on grants to South Africa’s worsening poverty, unemployment, and inequality—conditions exacerbated by limited job opportunities, particularly for those aged 18–35. She criticized the government for failing to implement adequate social safety measures for adults between the ages of 18 and 59.
Naidoo also expressed concern over the government’s austerity measures, warning that reduced social spending is worsening the plight of vulnerable communities. “Black Sash urges the government to end austerity budgeting and prioritize social investment to support citizens and stimulate community-level economic growth,” she stated.
In addition to funding, Naidoo highlighted issues of grant accessibility, especially in rural and peri-urban areas, where many beneficiaries face difficulties navigating the system and securing payments.
To address these gaps, Black Sash continues to advocate for the introduction of permanent Basic Income Support for individuals aged 18–59, emphasizing that it would help ensure dignity and provide consistent financial security for millions of South Africans.
