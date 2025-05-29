New Edition Of Reinventing Democracy Offers The United Kingdom - And Others - An Original Solution To Its Political Woes

A new democracy for the UnitedKingdom

Right for Britons to put topics on political agenda, written constitution, end absolute power, how abuses such as financial engineering could be curtailed

- London EconomicLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- British citizens are unhappy with their political governance. Both large established parties have fallen from grace. But nobody is facing the real causes: absolute power based on a seventeenth-century model cannot cope with the complexity of the twenty-first century.The new edition of Reinventing Democracy: Improving British political governance recognises that centralised government has failed and proposes an alternative, designed for the unique problems of the UK: its class structure, inequality, ancient relics of government, dominance of England over Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, and lack of a comprehensible written constitution. The first-draft constitution in the book has been revised and improved.The book proposes redefining sovereignty as the people of each nation instead of the Crown in Parliament, a federal structure, the right for citizens to put topics on government agendas, a People's Council to replace the House of Lords, Privy Council, and Royal assent, and ways of allowing the non-English nations to have their say.Author David Kauders said“This book sets out a possible solution to the deepening unhappiness shown by the people, instead of more analysis or futile point-scoring. It should be read by anyone who cares about Britain, which is why the e-book is only £4.99 and there is also a pdf edition that can be read on screen or printed. I would be delighted if someone would like to develop variations for other countries where democracy is inadequate.”About the book: E-book 9781907230226. Hard cover 9781907230202 from any bookshop in the world excepting China, Hong Kong, Russia.Previous books by the author: The Greatest Crash (2011), Understanding Brexit Options (2016), The Financial System Limit (2021/22).More information: for reviews, full table of contents, links to articles, a preview, and links to pdf store.

