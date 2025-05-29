David Lynch's Director's Chair, Espresso Machine, More Up For Sale In Online Auction
More than 450 items from the late auteurs collection are being offered in a live auction for The David Lynch Collection, reports 'Variety'.
The auction is set for June 18 from Julien's Auctions and Turner Classic Movies, and will take place on Julien's Auction's website and at their Gardena auction house. Personal artifacts from Lynch's home include props, musical instruments, fine art, furniture, home decor, tools from his home woodshop, paint supplies from his home art studio, and more.
As per 'Variety', memorabilia from the 'Twin Peaks' series, 'Mulholland Drive', 'Eraserhead', 'The Elephant Man' and 'Blue Velvet' will be featured. Items not pictured include a group of four prop menus for Winkie's Sunset boulevard from 'Mulholland Drive', a steel guitar played in his home studio and a vintage chenille sofa like the one in 'Lost Highway'.
More Lynch items as well as memorabilia from 'O Brother, Where Art Thou', 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and other films will be on display at the Hollywood Legends auction, set for June 19 and 20. Some of the items from the auction will be on display at Cinespia's sold-out May 31 screening of 'Blue Velvet'.
“Julien's and TCM are honored to represent and offer to the public for the first time this incredible collection of one of the greatest and most revered filmmakers of all time, David Lynch”, said Catherine Williamson, managing director of entertainment for Julien's Auctions, in a statement.“These historical and cherished pieces reflecting David Lynch's singular artistic vision, as well as his passions and pursuits ranging from his director's chair, espresso machine to his guitar, record collections and 'Twin Peaks'-style decor, come directly from the home of the visionary artist whose enigmatic films stirred our most imaginative and collective surreal dreams”.
'Twin Peaks' fans can set up their own Black Lodge with Lynch's red curtain and black and white zig-zag rug.
