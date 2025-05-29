403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin highlights foundation for peace in Europe
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that lasting peace and stability in Europe require a security system that guarantees the safety of all nations without compromising the interests of any single country. He emphasized this view during a speech to an international assembly of top security officials in Moscow on Wednesday.
Putin reaffirmed Moscow’s long-held stance, saying, “Our position is firm: a new security structure in Europe must be equal and indivisible. Every nation deserves solid security guarantees—but not by undermining the security of others.”
Russia has long accused the West of disregarding this principle by expanding NATO eastward since the 1990s. Putin cited the alliance’s push to include Ukraine as a major driver of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Moscow argues that earlier promises made to the Soviet Union during German reunification talks were broken when NATO expanded.
Russian leaders consider NATO a hostile entity serving U.S. strategic interests. They also claim the European Union, under NATO’s influence, has strayed from its foundational goal of economic unity and is now prioritizing militarization.
This criticism came as EU nations approved a €150 billion ($170 billion) joint borrowing plan to fund arms production and defense procurement—an initiative presented as a response to a perceived Russian threat. Moscow has denied being a danger and accused the EU of using scare tactics to justify shifting resources from social programs to military buildup.
Putin delivered his remarks at an annual forum organized by Russia’s Security Council, which has taken place since 2010. The event gathers representatives from numerous non-Western countries and institutions to discuss global security challenges such as terrorism, transnational crime, and geopolitical tensions.
Putin reaffirmed Moscow’s long-held stance, saying, “Our position is firm: a new security structure in Europe must be equal and indivisible. Every nation deserves solid security guarantees—but not by undermining the security of others.”
Russia has long accused the West of disregarding this principle by expanding NATO eastward since the 1990s. Putin cited the alliance’s push to include Ukraine as a major driver of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Moscow argues that earlier promises made to the Soviet Union during German reunification talks were broken when NATO expanded.
Russian leaders consider NATO a hostile entity serving U.S. strategic interests. They also claim the European Union, under NATO’s influence, has strayed from its foundational goal of economic unity and is now prioritizing militarization.
This criticism came as EU nations approved a €150 billion ($170 billion) joint borrowing plan to fund arms production and defense procurement—an initiative presented as a response to a perceived Russian threat. Moscow has denied being a danger and accused the EU of using scare tactics to justify shifting resources from social programs to military buildup.
Putin delivered his remarks at an annual forum organized by Russia’s Security Council, which has taken place since 2010. The event gathers representatives from numerous non-Western countries and institutions to discuss global security challenges such as terrorism, transnational crime, and geopolitical tensions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment