Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin highlights foundation for peace in Europe

2025-05-29 03:28:23
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that lasting peace and stability in Europe require a security system that guarantees the safety of all nations without compromising the interests of any single country. He emphasized this view during a speech to an international assembly of top security officials in Moscow on Wednesday.

Putin reaffirmed Moscow’s long-held stance, saying, “Our position is firm: a new security structure in Europe must be equal and indivisible. Every nation deserves solid security guarantees—but not by undermining the security of others.”

Russia has long accused the West of disregarding this principle by expanding NATO eastward since the 1990s. Putin cited the alliance’s push to include Ukraine as a major driver of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Moscow argues that earlier promises made to the Soviet Union during German reunification talks were broken when NATO expanded.

Russian leaders consider NATO a hostile entity serving U.S. strategic interests. They also claim the European Union, under NATO’s influence, has strayed from its foundational goal of economic unity and is now prioritizing militarization.

This criticism came as EU nations approved a €150 billion ($170 billion) joint borrowing plan to fund arms production and defense procurement—an initiative presented as a response to a perceived Russian threat. Moscow has denied being a danger and accused the EU of using scare tactics to justify shifting resources from social programs to military buildup.

Putin delivered his remarks at an annual forum organized by Russia’s Security Council, which has taken place since 2010. The event gathers representatives from numerous non-Western countries and institutions to discuss global security challenges such as terrorism, transnational crime, and geopolitical tensions.

