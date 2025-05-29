Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
North Korea, Russia Explore Strengthened Ties

North Korea, Russia Explore Strengthened Ties


2025-05-29 03:27:02
(MENAFN) Deputy chiefs from North Korea's Public Security Ministry and Russia's Interior Ministry engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing their cooperation, according to state media reports released on Thursday.

The talks took place in Pyongyang on Wednesday between Ri Song-chol, North Korea's Vice Minister of Public Security, and Vitaly Shulika, Russia's Vice Minister of Internal Affairs, as reported by a news agency.

"During the talks, issues to expand and develop exchanges and cooperation between the two countries' safety agencies were discussed in an atmosphere of camaraderie and friendship," the news agency noted.

The Russian delegation arrived in the North Korean capital earlier, on Monday.

In addition to his meeting with Ri Song-chol, Shulika and his team also held discussions with North Korea's Minister of Public Security, Pang Tu-sop, on the same day, according to the report.

The visitors further explored several notable locations around Pyongyang, including the Juche Tower and the city's subway system.

MENAFN29052025000045017167ID1109609406

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search