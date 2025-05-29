403
North Korea, Russia Explore Strengthened Ties
(MENAFN) Deputy chiefs from North Korea's Public Security Ministry and Russia's Interior Ministry engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing their cooperation, according to state media reports released on Thursday.
The talks took place in Pyongyang on Wednesday between Ri Song-chol, North Korea's Vice Minister of Public Security, and Vitaly Shulika, Russia's Vice Minister of Internal Affairs, as reported by a news agency.
"During the talks, issues to expand and develop exchanges and cooperation between the two countries' safety agencies were discussed in an atmosphere of camaraderie and friendship," the news agency noted.
The Russian delegation arrived in the North Korean capital earlier, on Monday.
In addition to his meeting with Ri Song-chol, Shulika and his team also held discussions with North Korea's Minister of Public Security, Pang Tu-sop, on the same day, according to the report.
The visitors further explored several notable locations around Pyongyang, including the Juche Tower and the city's subway system.
