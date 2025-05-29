Australia Punches Above Its Weight At 2025 Global Financial Literacy Awards

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Seven Australian organizations and individuals recognized for innovation and impact at the Money Awareness and Inclusion Awards (MAIAs).

SINGAPORE, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Australia has once again proven it's a global heavyweight when it comes to financial literacy innovation, punching well above its weight at this year's Money Awareness and Inclusion Awards (the MAIAs).

Celebrating the best projects, people, and ideas working to improve financial capability around the world, the MAIAs received more than 200 entries from 47 countries, both record numbers, as the world begins to recognize how important it is that more people learn about money.

Among the winners and commendations, Australia stood tall - with an impressive seven accolades across a range of categories.

“It's a huge result,” said MAIAs founder Michael Gilmore.“Australia continues to punch well above its weight in impactful approaches to financial literacy and education. As finance becomes more complicated and more important, we are all going to need to know how to fight the problems this causes - whether its stress, scams or collapsing social mobility - and it's great that Australia is showing the world how it's done.”

🇦🇺 Australian Winners and Special Commendations at the 2025 MAIAs :

🏆 Financial Literacy Australia – Winner: Best Fintech/AI by a For-Profit Organisation

🏆 Mandy Money High School Program – Winner: Best For-Profit School Age Education Project

🏆 Capabilite by the Financial Wellbeing Company – Winner: Best For-Profit Adult Financial Education Project

🏆 Fleur Iannazzo – Winner: Best Book for The Money Pizza: The Slice-by-Slice Guide to Being Your Own Money Coach

🎖️ Tracy Hall – Special Commendation: Best Anti-Scam Education Project

🎖️ Jane Monica-Jones – Special Commendation: Best Content Creators or Aggregators for Trauma & Money

🎖️ Cambodia Aspire by CUFA Australia – Special Commendation: Best Non-Profit Adult Financial Education Project

Last year's Aussie winners Jenny Rolfe-Wallace and Ana Kresina also made an appearance in the celebratory video broadcast, underlining the country's growing reputation for consistent excellence.

Said Jane Monica-Jones, whose Financial Wellbeing Company was a winner alongside her own special commendation, said: "To be acknowledged in this way - alongside so many incredible change-makers - is both humbling and energising."

Tracey West, financial education manager at Ecstra Foundation, itself a winner in 2024 said, "It is so great to see so many Australians making excellent contributions to financial capability and up on the podium."

Lacey Filipich, first ever winner of the MAIA Best Book category in 2022, with Money School said, "Fleur Iannazzo winning with Money Pizza means we've had an Aussie winner for Best Book for four years running now. Awesome!"

"The range of Australian contributions is enormous, from projects for people with learning difficulties, to anti-scam books to Aussie-led work in developing countries," said Michael Gilmore. "As the global financial literacy community gathers momentum, Australian projects are leading the charge - not only with creative tech and practical tools, but also with heart, storytelling, and education that makes a difference. We love it!"

The MAIAs 2025 Awards Show

