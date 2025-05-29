403
Russia will come after Berlin if German missiles strike Moscow
(MENAFN) RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan has warned that Russia could retaliate directly against Berlin if German-supplied Taurus missiles are used by Ukraine to strike Moscow, particularly if German personnel are involved in such an operation.
Her comments follow renewed speculation about whether Germany will provide Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles, which can hit targets up to 500 kilometers away—potentially reaching the Russian capital. Chancellor Friedrich Merz recently stated that Germany and its allies have lifted previous restrictions on how far Ukrainian forces can strike using Western-supplied weapons.
Despite this, Germany has not officially confirmed plans to deliver Taurus missiles, and a report by Bild suggested the move is still viewed as politically sensitive and largely off-limits.
Simonyan stressed that a Taurus strike on Moscow would likely require German technical involvement, as Ukrainian forces allegedly lack the expertise to operate or program the missile system independently. In such a scenario, she warned, Russian officials are discussing the possibility of retaliating with a strike on Berlin.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also responded to Merz’s remarks, stating that any decision to allow long-range strikes would provoke a “serious escalation” and further damage diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict.
Germany’s previous government, under Olaf Scholz, had consistently opposed sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine due to fears it could draw Germany directly into the war with Russia.
