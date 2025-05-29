Eritreans In Various Countries Celebrate Independence Day Anniversary

Eritrean nationals in various cities across Germany, the Netherlands, South Africa, Belgium, and the United States have celebrated the 34th Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal under the theme“Our Cohesion – Our Armour.”

Nationals residing in the German cities of Berlin, Cologne, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart, Kassel, Mannheim, Hamburg, Ulm, Giessen, and others marked the occasion with children's programs that reflected the meaning and significance of independence, youth-centered activities, and cultural and artistic performances.

Mr. Yohannes Woldu, Chargé d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in Germany; Mr. Kibreab Tekeste, Eritrea's Consul General in Frankfurt; and Mr. Teame Haile, Head of Public and Community Affairs, delivered speeches during the events in Cologne and Düsseldorf.

Participants emphasized that the Eritrean people achieved their independence and national sovereignty through unity and resilience and expressed their readiness to contribute to national affairs.

Nationals in the Dutch cities of Amsterdam, Amersfoort, and Leiden also celebrated the anniversary enthusiastically, featuring diverse programs to mark the occasion.

Mr. Negasi Kassa, Eritrea's Ambassador to the European Union and Benelux countries, stated that the vibrant Independence Day festivities both at home and abroad reflect the heavy sacrifices made for independence. He called on nationals to strengthen unity and fulfill their national responsibilities.

In South Africa, Eritrean communities in Johannesburg, Durban, Rustenburg, Kokstad, and Cape Town celebrated the 34th Independence Day anniversary on 24 May. During the event in Johannesburg, which saw wide participation, Mr. Saleh Omar, Eritrea's Ambassador to South Africa, addressed the gathering and praised the efforts of the organizing committee.

At a celebratory event held in Brussels, Belgium, Mr. Isaias Kidane, Chairman of the Eritrean Community, and Mr. Negasi Kassa, Eritrea's Ambassador to the European Union and Benelux countries, delivered speeches reflecting on the significance of independence and the message it conveys.

Similarly, nationals in Central and Western U.S. cities including Kansas, Saint Louis, Columbus, Cincinnati, Dayton, and Chicago celebrated the occasion with cultural and artistic programs. Participants reaffirmed their commitment to actively engage in national development efforts.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.