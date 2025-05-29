Eritrea: Significant Achievements Registered In The Health Sector

In connection with the 34th Independence Day anniversary, the Ministry of Health has announced major strategic achievements in the health sector over the years since independence.

Dr. Andebrahan Tesfatsion, Acting Director General of Public Health, highlighted that the Government has heavily subsidized health care services and has made notable efforts in controlling disease prevalence.

Dr. Andebrahan further stated that the Government of Eritrea is implementing a strategic policy (2022–2026) aimed at ensuring quality health services for all citizens and achieving sustainable development goals.

He noted that treatment coverage for pregnant women has reached 99.5% nationally, with a 21% increase in deliveries at health facilities. Vaccination coverage has also reached 98%, and the mortality rate from malaria has declined by over 99%.

Dr. Goitom Mebrahtu, Head of Healthcare Services, explained that due to the expansion of health facilities, about 60% of the population now has access to healthcare within 5 km of their residence.

Dr. Birhana Debru, Head of Human Resources Development, detailed the Ministry's ongoing efforts to train health professionals at all levels. She also emphasized the introduction of modern medical equipment and the establishment of forums for professional knowledge exchange.

