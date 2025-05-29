Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Court Halts Trump's Tariffs, Sparks Trade Policy Clash


2025-05-29 03:10:38
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A U.S. trade court on May 28, 2025, struck down President Trump's sweeping tariffs, citing unconstitutional executive overreach.

The Court of International Trade in Manhattan ruled that Trump exceeded his authority under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

The decision, sourced from official court documents, blocked tariffs targeting a $971 billion trade deficit.

Trump imposed a 10% baseline tariff on imports from 60 countries, with 145% duties on Chinese goods.

He declared the trade deficit, including $367 billion with China, a national emergency. The court, however, affirmed Congress's sole power to regulate commerce and impose duties.

Democratic-led states like Oregon and small businesses filed lawsuits, claiming economic harm.

The unanimous ruling by judges appointed by Presidents Reagan, Obama, and Trump dismissed bias claims.

Markets surged, with stock futures rising 1.5%. Analysts estimate the tariffs would have cost consumers $38 billion annually.


Trading partners, including the EU , paused retaliatory tariffs, easing tensions.

Trump filed an appeal, eyeing the Federal Circuit and possibly the Supreme Court. He could use Section 301 of the Trade Act for targeted tariffs.

Congress, with a slim Republican House majority, might grant new authority, but Senate hurdles remain.

The ruling weakens Trump's leverage in trade talks with China and the EU.
Critics call the lawsuits Democratic“lawfare” to thwart Trump's agenda. Yet, the court's legal reasoning, rooted in constitutional limits, suggests impartiality.

The decision protects businesses from supply chain disruptions. It also highlights the trade deficit's impact on American manufacturing, a key mercantile concern.

The clash underscores a broader struggle over executive power versus congressional authority.

Trump's tariffs aimed to boost U.S. industries, like steel, which gained 12% in jobs since 2018.

However, retaliation risks, like China's $10 billion agricultural tariffs, threaten exporters. The appeal's outcome will shape U.S. trade policy and economic stability.

