Mumbai Airport Cab Fight Spirals Into High-Speed Drama: 'Driver Dragged For 6Km On Bonnet'
In an attempt to avoid being attacked, the driver inside the cab, Bhimprasad Mahanto (34), accelerated while the other driver, Justin J (34), clung onto the bonnet". Mahanto sped along the Western Express Highway, covering several kilometres with Justin still on the vehicle.
A passing motorcyclist captured the edge-of-seat incident on video, which later went viral on social media. The driver has since been detained by the police, and his vehicle seized. A case has been registered at the Airport police station. An official registered a case against the accused under BNS Sections 281, 125, 126(2), 115(2), 352, and MV Act Section 184.
The vehicle has been seized, and a notice has been issued to the accused under Section 35(3) of the BNSS.
According to an official from the Airport police station, as quoted by PTI, Mhato had dropped off a passenger in his Ertiga, a multi-purpose vehicle, and was waiting for another when a private cab driver approached him and asked him to leave the spot, sparking a confrontation.
Soon after, several other cab drivers arrived at the scene to support their colleague.
“Looking at the crowd, Mhato started the engine and tried to drive away. Just then, the cab driver stepped in front of the Ertiga and ended up on its bonnet," the official said.
In the video, the man is seen gripping the edges of the cab as it continues to speed along the highway. He is also observed speaking to a passing two-wheeler rider who is filming the incident.
“Mahanto was attempting to flee when Justin jumped onto the bonnet of his car,” the officer said. The driver who was on the bonnet has since lodged a police complaint, while the other has been booked and served a notice.
