Special Parliament Session To Mark 50 Years Of Emergency On June 25? 'Diversion And Distraction', Says Congress
The party said it will be yet another classic exercise in "diversion and distraction" from real and more urgent issues by the Prime Minister .Also Read | Operation Sindoor 'karara jawab' to Pakistan: PM Modi
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that from the night of April 22nd itself, the Congress party has been calling for an all-party meeting on the Pahalgam terror attack and its fallout to be chaired by the PM himself. That has yet to take place, he said.
"On May 10th, both the LoP in the Lok Sabha and the LoP in the Rajya Sabha wrote to the PM requesting for a special session of Parliament to be convened and to demonstrate the nation's collective resolve through a resolution. The PM has NOT accepted that suggestion as well," Ramesh said in a post on X.US President Trump's mediation claim
Two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack, India on 7 May conducted precision strikes on at least nine terror camps in Pakistan in what is now known as 'Operation Sindoor '. India and Pakistan indulged in four days of military action post Operation Sindoor. The two nations agreed on an understanding to halt military action on 10 May.
The US President has been repeatedly claiming that he helped settle the tensions between India and Pakistan.
Since then US President Donald Trump has claimed to have mediated between the two countries in arrving at the ceasefire. The Congress has been asking PM Modi to break his "silence" on the Trump administration's repeated claims on how the India-Pakistan "ceasefire" was brought about.Also Read | Elon Musk leaves Trump LIVE: Billionaire exits DOGE, feels it became 'scapegoat'
"Now it appears that a special session of Parliament is being considered for June 25-26 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Emergency," Ramesh claimed.
Last year, Modi government decided to observe June 25, the day the Emergency was declared in 1975, as“Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas” to commemorate the“massive contributions” of those who endured“inhuman pains of the period”,This will be yet another classic exercise in diversion and distraction from real and more urgent issues by the PM.
"This will be yet another classic exercise in diversion and distraction from real and more urgent issues by the PM - the man who has placed the nation under an undeclared Emergency for 11 years and the man who refuses to answer why the Pahalgam terrorists are still absconding, why he allowed President Trump to broker a ceasefire, and why he gave a clean chit to China publicly on June 19th, 2020?" Ramesh asked.
(With agency inputs)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
CommentsNo comment