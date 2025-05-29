Iran Orders Over 4 Million Undocumented Afghan Migrants To Leave By July 6

Iranian authorities have announced that all census papers issued to Afghan migrants are no longer valid, requiring undocumented migrants to leave the country by July 6.

Nader Yarahmadi, head of the Center for Refugee and Foreign National Affairs at Iran's Ministry of Interior, stated that holders of these census papers are now considered illegal migrants. He emphasized that only six specific groups of migrants eligible for temporary residence cards are permitted to stay.

According to Iranian officials, approximately 6.1 million Afghan migrants currently reside in Iran, of whom 4.1 million lack legal residency status.

Yarahmadi also warned that in the upcoming academic year, students whose guardians only hold census papers will be barred from registering in schools.

This decision comes amid increased migration pressures at Iran's borders. Simultaneously, reports indicate a rise in deportations of Afghan migrants due to the newly imposed restrictions.

The move marks a significant policy shift, intensifying the challenges faced by Afghan migrants in Iran. It also raises concerns over humanitarian impacts, particularly on children's education and family stability within the large Afghan diaspora in Iran.

Experts and international organizations have called for balanced migration policies that respect migrants' rights while addressing security concerns. Continued dialogue and cooperation between Iran, Afghanistan, and global bodies remain critical to managing this complex migration issue effectively.

