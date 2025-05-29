Flyadeal To Launch Flights To Syria In July

Dhaka: Saudi Arabia's budget airline Flyadeal is set to begin direct flights to Syria in July 2025, a senior aviation official has confirmed, marking a significant step as international carriers cautiously re-engage with the country amid easing sanctions.

Flyadeal CEO Steven Greenway announced the development on Wednesday (May 28), noting that the airline received the necessary approvals last week.

“We got approvals last week to fly to Syria... We're getting ready to hopefully launch that in July,” Greenway told agency in Manila, where he also revealed a deal to lease two aircraft from Philippine low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific.

Flyadeal joins a small but growing number of foreign airlines resuming or introducing routes to Syria as the regional aviation landscape begins to shift.

The decision is expected to facilitate travel for citizens and residents alike, while also enhancing tourism and trade between the two nations.

Although specific flight frequencies and destinations within Syria have yet to be officially disclosed,

Damascus is anticipated to be among the first cities served, given its status as the capital and main hub.

flyadeal, the low-cost subsidiary of Saudia Group, continues to pursue an ambitious growth strategy by adding new regional and international destinations,

offering affordable yet high-quality travel options to a growing customer base.

