MENAFN - Pressat) Harlette : (Harlette Capital Ltd ), a global leader in Luxury, with a patent for diamond suspenders, is announcing the nda agreement the pre launch partner Southern Launch Australia for Harlette lunar space telecommunications solutions currently in research and development stage. Harlette began the search for a launch partner in 2020 and reached the agreement for a polar lunar insertion April 2025 with Southern Launch Australia.

Harlette Space began in 2018 when Harlette entered the Sub orbital program with NASA to test a sub orbital telecommunications product. Harlette Space worked with Virgin Galactic as the sub orbital flight provider option for testing for the sub orbital telecommunications product and is yet to test it as Harlette are raising capital.

Harlette Space signed an NDA with Virgin Orbital before they ended their services. Harlette explored options with Blue Origin. Harlette explored options World View, NSC Near Space Corporation for a balloon flight for the sub orbital flight program with NASA.

Harlette have trademarks in space class 39 in the United Kingdom and telecommunications class 38.

Harlette presented Global Spaceport telecommunications solutions in Boulder Suborbital Aeronautical conference in 2020 with patents still pending in United Kingdom and Australia that commenced in 2016 at Pitch at the Palace, and Defence Centre Enterprises 2016.

Harlette is adopting a polar insertion for Lunar from Australia and is a first of its kind for Harlette Space.

Harlette is raising capital for the patents, Rockets and Lunar Telecommunications solutions. Harlette acquired Rainbow Centres that was a subsidy company in Australia and United Kingdom to conduct research into the market and the sweat based and human performance research is being integrated in Harlette space solutions. This research is registered with NATO Science and Technology access issued through Porton Down mod ministry of defence UK.

Harlette have patents pending for connected bra since 2016 in Australia and United Kingdom and have registered with UN, UNIDIR, UNOOSA accreditation sustainable lunar activities as UN Expert. Harlette have attended ITU 5b 7b 1b as Suborbital Expert and Lunar Expert.

Harlette DeFalaise is also the Author and creator of Galvanize the book what Business & Government can learn from Space with a podcast.

About Harlette

Harlette have Luxury brand in the United Kingdom that debuted in Salon International de la Lingerie 2010.

Harlette assisted the Saudi Lingerie Campaign in 2009 with a 10 day master class that resulted in the King changing the laws in 2011.

Harlette have launched a luxury beauty range Harlette Pearl, and development of markets including Saudi Arabia has commenced with the agreement for first shipment of Harlette Pearl Beauty products reaching Saudi Arabia15th May 2025 with MENA Grand PRIX.

Harlette Secures Unicorn Status Amid Ongoing Trademark Disputes

British Beauty Brand Pursues London Stock Exchange Listing as Global Infringements Mount

LONDON – The British beauty and fashion company Harlette has announced it has achieved unicorn status, marking a major milestone for the luxury brand amid an escalating number of trademark infringements spanning multiple countries and industries.

Founded by Harlette DeFalaise, Harlette Capital Ltd confirmed the company's valuation has crossed the billion-pound threshold, with accounts receivable from trademark breaches by international firms, retailers, and capital companies exceeding £15 billion. The company claims more than 20 trademark infringements have been recorded without permission, with further legal action under consideration.

In response to this surge in unauthorised use, Harlette has applied for £4 billion in funding from the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) and is actively seeking investment banks to support capital raising efforts tied to the infringements. The company is also preparing for a potential listing on the London Stock Exchange.

According to Harlette, numerous brands have used its registered trademarks without permission. These include American, British, French, Indonesian, and Australian firms across industries such as beauty, eyewear, clothing, and media. Notable cases involve luxury fashion houses marketing products under the Harlette name - including cashmere sweaters, lingerie, swimwear, and shoes - on platforms such as Amazon, eBay, and Depop. The trademark has also allegedly been used in entertainment content by streaming services.

The brand's legal coverage includes classes 3, 9, 20, 25, and 41 in the UK, US, and Australia, among others, spanning cosmetics, clothing, eyewear, furniture, and entertainment.

In parallel to its legal challenges, Harlette launched a new vegan red unicorn lipstick, which the company says symbolises both its market position and resilience. This launch coincides with what the company describes as the world's first "Agile Beauty Launch" – a fast-tracked development of ten new beauty products reportedly completed in just over two weeks, despite setbacks from Cyclone Alfred, which impacted filming in affected areas.

Harlette reports the new beauty range is valued at over £1 billion in its early stages, with internal research valued at more than £1 trillion. The brand says it has attracted high-end collaborations, including a perfume development deal in France and attention from Hollywood producers and global luxury advisors.

The firm is also pursuing patents in diverse sectors, from wearable technology to space and telecommunications. In total, Harlette holds six patents and numerous trademarks internationally.

The company also maintains publishing and film ventures in pre-production, including biopics and branded content series. Yacht Stories, Saudi Lingerie Campaign, 39 Anna Nicole Smith and IT Girl Lingerie.

As Harlette continues to defend its intellectual property, DeFalaise's brand is positioning itself for expansion while addressing mounting legal challenges. The company maintains that unauthorised use of its name undermines its decade-long investment in research, development, and branding.

Harlette says it remains committed to ethical production, sustainability, and the defence of its creative and commercial rights across global markets.