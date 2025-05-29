Early Voting Begins For S. Korea's Snap Presidential Election

MENAFN - Nam News Network) SEOUL, May 29 (NNN-YONHAP) – Early voting began today for South Korea's snap presidential election scheduled for Jun 3.

The early voting, which was adopted in 2013, and first applied to the 2014 local election, will be carried out for two days through Friday.

Among 44,391,871 eligible voters, those who wish to cast ballots before the election day will be allowed to vote at 3,568 polling stations across the country from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time.

At 9:00 a.m., the early voting turnout was 3.55 percent, surpassing the previous high of 2.19 percent for the parliamentary election in 2024.

It was also higher than the 2022 presidential election's early voting turnout of 2.14 percent for the same time.– NNN-YONHAP