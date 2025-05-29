403
Kuwait Condemns Terrorist Attack On Military Site In Mali
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 29 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait strongly condemned and denounced the terrorist attack that targeted a military site in the Republic of Mali, killing dozens of soldiers.
In a statement Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Kuwait's firm position and its absolute rejection of all forms of violence and terrorist acts, emphasizing the importance of the international community joining forces to combat the roots of terrorism and enhance regional and international security and stability.
The State of Kuwait offered its sincere condolences to the friendly Republic of Mali and the families of the victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery. (end)
